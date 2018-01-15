Strong Wind Creating Reduced Visibilty/Cancellations

Gusty northwest winds are causing blowing and drifting snow on many highways in our region this morning.

An Extreme Cold warning is also in effect, with an average windchill of -40 to -42 around the region.

There are a number of cancellations today as well.

- Border Land School Division - all schools in the western region closed including Dominion City, Emerson, Gretna, Altona, and Rosenfeld.

- MCI all classes cancelled and Vans not running

- Grace Valley Mennonite Academy closed today.

- The Alphabet Soup program in Altona at the Altona & Area Family Resource Centre will not run today.