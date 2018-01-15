Details
Category: Local News

Gusty northwest winds are causing blowing and drifting snow on many highways in our region this morning.  

An Extreme Cold warning is also in effect, with an average windchill of -40 to -42 around the region.

There are a number of cancellations today as well.

- Border Land School Division - all schools in the western region closed including Dominion City, Emerson, Gretna, Altona, and Rosenfeld.

- MCI all classes cancelled and Vans not running

- Grace Valley Mennonite Academy closed today.

- The Alphabet Soup program in Altona at the Altona & Area Family Resource Centre will not run today.

 

 

RM Of Morris Welcomes New Fire Chief, Building Inspector

Trevor Dackow is the new fire chief and building inspector for the RM of Morris, which is now one full-time job. The former building inspector, Ed Penner, plans to retire in June. The former fire…

Strong Wind Creating Reduced Visibilty/Cancellations

Gusty northwest winds are causing blowing and drifting snow on many highways in our region this morning. An Extreme Cold warning is also in effect, with an average windchill of -40 to -42 around the…

Lake Minnewasta Skating Trail Becomes Reality

Lake Minnewasta in Morden is frozen over, but that doesn't mean you can't utilize what it has to offer during the cold Manitoba winter. Morden resident Dave Penner, who is also part of the Morden…

Winkler Golf Course Raising Funds For New Clubhouse/Restaurant

The Winkler Centennial Golf Course is working toward building a new $1.75 million clubhouse and restaurant just north of hole 9's green. "It's something the board and the club have been discussing…

STARS Records Record Number Of Missions In 2017

STARS Air Ambulance flew a record number of missions in 2017 throughout Manitoba. Ray Rempel is a flight paramedic and clinical operations manager for the STARS base in Winnipeg. He said since their…

Bundling Up Children In Car Seats Is A Safety Concern

Small children should not be wearing snow suits in their car seats. Jodi Unger, a Regional Perinatal Public Health Nurse for Southern Health, said this is due to safety issues relating to how a car…

Local Elks President Encouraging Volunteer Spirit in the New Year

This New Years we are being encouraged to keep-up the spirit of giving that often accompanies the Christmas season. Danyne Hoeppner, President of the Altona Elks Lodge, recently issued a plea to the…

A Podcast Tells The Tales Of Giant Rural Landmark Statues

Meghan Kjartanson of Winnipeg is a Red River College student studying creative communications. Kjartanson enjoyed getting to know more about Manitoba. Photo courtesy of Meghan Kjartanson As part of a…

Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalists Open Doors To All

Diversity and understanding is the goal of the Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalists. The group which meets Sunday afternoons at the Morden Regional Library is holding an open house January 17…

Sticking To A Healthier 2018

As we near the middle of January, some may be feeling the challenges of following through with their New Years Resolutions. With societal pressures, some New Years resolutions to be multi-layered,…
Glenn Ritchie of the Morden Elks presents the $10,000 cheque to Dale and Dianne Lambert of Morden, winners of the 2017 Elks cash lottery.

Winners For 2017 Morden Elks Cash Lottery Announced

The Morden Elks close their 2017 year with the winners of their Elks cash lottery. Murray Hamm of Selkirk won $1,000 for third, Howie Link and John Murray of Morden won $2,000 for second, and Dale…

Artists Acknowledged For Promoting Interreligious Understanding

Two of Manitoba's artists have been presented with a prestigious award. Manju Lodha and Ray Dirks received the 2017 Lieutenant Governor’s Award for the Advancement of Interreligious Understanding.…

Theft, Break-Ins Up In 2017 For Morris-Emerson Detachment Area

Morris RCMP Sergeant Shelley Lepla breaks down the crime numbers for the year, but noted they can often look inflated or misleading. For example, there were 89 mischief cases in 2017, which resulted…

New Mental Health Service To Come To Winkler

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Portage La Prairie is working with Central Station to bring a mental health Recovery College to Winkler. The first of its kind in Western Canada the…

Altona's Fire Department Responded to 70 Calls In 2017

In 2017 the Altona Fire Department responded to 70 calls, compared to 59 the year prior. Altona Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman said activity has stayed relatively the same. In 2017, thirty-one call were…

Associate Professor Sharing Concern For Canadian Net Neutrality

The state of Canadian Internet is on the mind of Providence University College Associate Professor of Communications and Media, Nicholas Greco. Greco says Internet users should be interested and…

Altona FD Finds False Alarm at High School After Student Tampers With Detector

The Altona Fire Department responded to a call at 2:10pm Friday at W.C. Miller Collegiate. It turned out to be a false alarm at the school caused when a student broke a smoke detector in a bathroom.…

Morden Man Wanted in Altona Stolen Car Case

Altona police are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle and the suspected car thief. A warrant has been issued for 28 year old Alexey Eykhorst of Morden. Police say Eykhorst took a vehicle from a local…

Medical Staff Changes Coming To Altona Clinic

At a time when many small rural communities are struggling to find family doctors, the medical clinic in Altona has decided to part ways with one of its physicians. After three years of service at…

On-Going Investigation Leads To Gun And Drug Seizure

An on-going methamphetamine trafficking investigation resulted in the arrest of two individuals early yesterday morning. At approximately 12:45 a.m., Winkler Police pulled over a brown Honda Odyssey…

Community Events

16
Jan
2018
Education and Financing Info Session -Altona

16 January 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





16
Jan
2018
Mothers & Daughters in Touch - Altona

16 January 2018 6:30 pm

West park School, Altona





17
Jan
2018
Income Tax and Benefit Return

17 January 2018 9:30 am

Regional Connections





17
Jan
2018
Evening Women's Conversation Group

17 January 2018 , 7:00 pm

TBA





17
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalist Open House

17 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

South Central Regional Library Morden Branch, Morden





18
Jan
2018
Viterra 2018 Ticket Event Pass Sale

18 January 2018 4:30 pm

Winkler Curling Club, Winkler





18
Jan
2018
Recovery Winkler

18 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler M.B. Church, Winkler





