Strong Year For Municipality Of Stanley, Aiming To Surpass It In 2018

The Rural Municipality of Stanley had a good year of completing its normal work and trying to improve life for its residents.



Reeve Morris Olafson said the Rural Municipality was able to complete its normal work during the year including the application of 57,000 yards of gravel onto over 400 miles of roads within Stanley, completed 27 new water connections and added 30 more culverts throughout the RM.



"We did three more miles of paving in the village of Reinfeld," said Olafson.



He said this was phase three of the paving program, which finished off the Village of Reinfeld and they will look toward heading to a different village in the new year.



Council has also worked hard to improve the safety at a few of the intersections along Highway 32 to the south of the City of Winkler. There are three intersections receiving turning lanes including the Schanzenfeld turn-off.



"That was long overdue," said Olafson. "It's not the fix all just yet, but it's coming."



During 2017 Stanley also tendered out the rights to complete the repairs of the Reinland Drain.



"That money came from the Disaster Relief Program from the Federal Government," said Olafson. "This project turned into believe it or not the Federal and some of the Provincial Government is picking up the tab on. So, that's a really good thing."



Olafson said work on the new regional Waste Water Treatment Plant has continued and they're looking forward to completing what Olafson said is one of the biggest projects the Municipality has undertaken.



"I don't know how much more we can grow without this plant," said Olafson.



So far this year the weather has favourable and has only required Council to send out the plows once this year and during the warmer months the rain and storms held off for the most part, with little to no flooding occurring in the RM this season.



Olafson said 2018 will feature much of the same as 2017 and would like to see the Village Paving Program continue into a new village, the completion of the Reinland Drain repair project, and continue to move forward with the Waste Water Treatment Plant.