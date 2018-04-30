Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky lost everything but the shirt on his back and his truck in a brush fire Sunday. He has lived on Bambi Bay just west of Zhoda in the RM of La Broquerie for 20 years. Swidersky says the fire started raging near his property around 4:30 p.m. and he tried to soak down his house with water but to no avail.

"It caught fire. I kept trying to water down the roof and then my garage (caught fire). Then my hydro line fell off and I lost water pressure and the battle was done. The fire came in with such a roar I couldn't hear anything. It was just like a freight train coming through and within 20 minutes, I had lost everything."

Swidersky says it's a very strange feeling to literally have nothing but the clothes you are wearing.

"Nobody lost any lives yesterday, that's the most important thing. But the biggest thing here is it happens to you and I'm talking to you with the clothes I have on my back, that's all I have. Something so simple, it's hard to imagine that you lost everything, you lost your past, you lost your keepsakes, your collectibles, it's like, today I start a new life so there's no past to me."

He begs people to absolutely not start any fires because it is so dry.

"I know that probably they'll investigate the fire and it'll be called undetermined. And if there was somebody who lit that fire, it's a crying shame that somebody would be that sick to do it. People have to be more cognizant, more sensible when it's dry out there and the wind is up."

Mo Frampton and her husband also live on Bambi Bay.

"It got so close to our house it singed the side of the garage and the back of our sunroom. It also burned out our whole sewage system. But then it jumped. It jumped from our side of the road to the other side. But what was absolutely incredible was our neighbours. They just came from all over the place, there were even people who came from Zhoda itself to try and help. Quite honestly, if it wasn't for those neighbours, we wouldn't have a house today."

Swidersky says the fire is still burning Monday morning along PR 302 between Zhoda and the Village of La Broquerie.

La Bruqoerie Fire Chief Al Nadeau says the fire is under control and has been contained.

2018 04 jim swidersky2Swidersky says it took only 20 minutes for the fire to reduce his home to ashes.

Meanwhile,a massive fire burns between Woodridge and Badger along Provincial Road 203. RCMP are blocking access to roads leading to the fire to keep residents and drivers in the area safe, while fire crews, along with water bombers and helicopters, are working at containing and extinguishing the extensive blaze.

According to Woodridge ATV Sandhogs Facebook post, "we have a massive forest fire that started this afternoon off of Fire Guard 14 to the east of Carrick. It is spreading fast with the strong south winds heading towards St. Labre and White Mouth Lake. They have called in water bombers from Winnipeg to fight the fire but with the lakes frozen they have to be refilled at the Winnipeg Airport. All the local fire departments are on hand. The fire is close to Fire Guard 10 and the steel and wood hydro lines."

2018 04 woodridgefire5Large fire burns between Woodridge and Badger.

They add, "please spread the word that they want backcountry travellers not to be in the forest, it is far too dry to be out there. The winds are 50 to 70 km/hr and the humidity is about 19% and 24ºC, which is called a flashover. Tomorrow the winds are expected to be very strong again."

They say the fire is currently out of control.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/stuartburn-reeve-loses-everything-more#sigProId96e811e2bd

More Local News

Stuartburn Reeve Loses Everything In Brush Fire That's Ravaging Parts Of Southeast

Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky lost everything but the shirt on his back and his truck in a brush fire Sunday. He has lived on Bambi Bay just west of Zhoda in the RM of La Broquerie for 20 years.…

Waitlist For Day Care In Morden Reduced With New Spaces

Approval of 90 new early learning and child-care spaces will aid in the continued need for child-care in Morden. These spaces are part of 780 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces,…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

New Study Will Examine Water And Waste Water Systems In Plum Coulee

The Municipality of Rhineland has launched a study into the water and waste water systems in Plum Coulee. Funding from the Manitoba Water Services Board will help offset some of the cost of the…

Renowned Paleontologist Receives Local Award

An event 65 Million years in the making, the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) held its third annual 'Dig Deep' Gala. During the evening the Dr. Elizabeth "Betsy" Nicholls award for Excellence…

Minimum Wage Increase A Challenge With Long-Term Benefits For Local Business

The pros and cons of a rising minimum wage are hitting the Pembina Valley business sector. Winkler Chamber of Commerce President Kori da Costa says many local business owners offer minimum wage…

Will Rising Gas Prices Impact SCCR's Transportation Program?

South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) offers a variety of support to people in the Boundary Trails area, from Emerson to Pilot Mound and Crystal City. SCCR has a program where volunteers drive cancer…

Providence Announces Construction Plans For New Dormitory

Providence University College has announced its plans for the construction of a new dorm facility on campus. This announcement comes nearly a year after their men’s dorm, Bergen Hall, was completely…

Local Bible Camps Gearing Up for Another Season

Bible camps in the region are gearing up for another season of ministry and activities. It's still two months until the Winkler Bible Camp welcomes its first group of summer campers, however,…

Increasing Demand For Community Gardens In Winkler

Due to increased popularity in gardening, the demand for community gardens in Winkler has increased. After the closure of the community gardens North of Highway 14, new plots have been created South…

Filmmakers Say Pembina Valley Perfect Science Fiction Landscape

Filmmakers are seeking out the Pembina Valley to recreate post-apocalyptic landscapes. "We were looking for landscapes with rolling hills and there were no buildings as far as the eye can see," local…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





30
Apr
2018
Homeschool Coffee, Encouragement and Book Night

30 April 2018 - 01 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Life Centre





30
Apr
2018
Morden Achievers 4H Achievement Night

30 April 2018 6:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





30
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

30 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





01
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login