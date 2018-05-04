Student Loans Made Easier For Low-Income Families, Private Religous Institutions

More than $8.6 million in new support is available for Manitoba students.

Of that, $1.7 million is also earmarked to expand eligibility to approximately 150 students at Manitoba’s private religious institutions and 900 out-of-province students at Canadian institutions, of which $870,000 will be used to increase bursary amounts to student aid recipients as a result of the fixed contribution model.

Christian University, Providence, welcomed the news. Jerrad Peters with Providence's Marketing and Communications explains they strive to make Christ-centred university and seminary education as accessible as possible, "and we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to make that happen."

"It’s no secret that Christian higher education is expensive," he says, they already provide more than $500,000 in financial aid for students. "We certainly welcome any additional funding to our financial aid programs."

Education Minister Ian Wishart announced Wednesday the streamlined application process for Manitoba Student Aid and Manitoba Bursary to help more low-income and Indigenous students.

The new, simplified model provides more predictable funding to make budgeting easier Wishart says. "With easier access to loans and bursaries, we expect more students to enroll in post-secondary education, which opens doors to success. Plus, students can continue to work while they’re in school, as we will no longer scale back loans or bursaries because of employment."

The province is increasing Manitoba Bursary by $2.7 million to a total of $13.2 million this academic year by redirecting underused bursaries and grants to be distributed more equitably among students, including $1 million for a top-up grant ($500 to $1,500) to approximately 750 low-income Indigenous students this upcoming school year.

The province plans to distribute up to $8.6 million in additional loans for the 2018-19 program year. Changes also include a fixed student contribution rate for student loans and grants, a three-year Skills Boost pilot program to top-up adult learners with $200 per month, and an exclusion of First Nations band funding as part of the student financial assessment so more Indigenous students are eligible for grants.

The fixed contribution model requires students to pay a set amount between $1,500 and $3,000 per academic year, based on income. The former system required students to estimate their earnings and financial assets to determine their contribution, which was time-consuming and required substantial document verification.

Students who apply for Manitoba Student Aid are automatically considered for Manitoba Bursary, an upfront grant up to $2,000 per school year available to low-income students, as well as the federal Canada Student Grant of up to $3,000.

To apply for funding online, go here: www.edu.gov.mb.ca/msa/