Students Back In Class At Providence College

New students walking towards the Student Life Centre at Providence College

Providence University College is welcoming approximately 300 students, both new and returning, through their doors this fall semester.

Director of Enrollment Management Ismail Hussein says the campus is already bustling with life. Unfortunately, he notes, the student population is slightly smaller than hoped due to a small decline in the international freshmen. However, with students coming from Egypt, Denmark, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico, Hussein says: “Looking at the total picture, the student body is still quite diverse.”

Academic Dean Cameron McKenzie says he specifically anticipates meeting the 120 freshmen enrolled who will soon begin their studies. He indicates that Providence has recognized the difficulty many students face moving away from home during the transfer from high school to college life. McKenzie adds the school has spent the summer developing resources to help them through what he says can be a challenging mental shift.“We are trying to create an atmosphere where there is as much potential for student success as possible,” states McKenzie.

Hussein says he too is excited for the incoming students noting that every class brings a totally different feel to the school.

Both McKenzie and Hussein look forward to watching the diverse group of international and domestic students become a community as they build knowledge and relationships together.