Students from Ecole Morden Middle School travelled the region Thursday delivering singing valentines.

Members of the school's jazz choir drove to local businesses and homes February 14 to perform a romantic song for surprised loved ones. Singing valentines were $25, and all funds went towards the group's school trip to Calgary in April.

In total, the group performed 58 singing valentines.

"It's really fun," one member said, adding their favourite part was making recipients emotional.