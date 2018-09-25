Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Students in our region and across Manitoba will lace up their shoes for cancer research this week.

About 530 schools in Manitoba will participate in the Terry Fox National School Run Day on Thursday, September 27.

Allison Doan, Provincial Manager of the Terry Fox Foundation in Manitoba, says this fundraiser gives students a chance to make a difference in the lives of so many people.

"The money raised goes toward cancer research and we do pride ourselves on channelling as much of that money toward the actual research. About 82 percent of the dollars raised to go directly toward various kinds of cancer research nodes."

Millions of students across Canada take part in the Terry Fox School Runs each year, making it one of the largest fundraising events in Canadian history.

"The schools across the country make up about three-quarters of our revenue for cancer research. So, the school runs are huge for us," said Doan.

Schools in Manitoba generate about $600,000 on average through the Terry Fox National School Run Day, according to Doan, and it appears rural schools are the backbone of this major fundraiser.

"I would say that the rural areas are our bread and butter. They are huge Terry Foxers and are the ones that we're often giving our 30-year banners to because they've been doing this for years and years, making it a tradition within, not only their schools but also their communities."

Doan pointed out that educators are vital in ensuring Terry’s legacy remains vibrant and relevant, which is quite evident as students across Manitoba continue to share Terry’s example of generosity, spirit and compassion while providing an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of so many people.

"It’s an experience they will never forget."

More Local News

Students Running For Cancer Research

Students in our region and across Manitoba will lace up their shoes for cancer research this week. About 530 schools in Manitoba will participate in the Terry Fox National School Run Day on Thursday,…

Froese Says Rapid Growth Is Still Winkler's Greatest Challenge

Andrew Froese, one of Winkler's youngest councillors, is hoping to continue serving the city. Froese has completed his first term on Winkler city council, starting at just 26 years old in 2014. "It…

Gray Looks Forward to 'Guiding the Ship' in Second Term as R.M. Dufferin Reeve

George Gray will serve a second term as reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates stepped forward during the nomination process. "I really appreciate the…

Police Warn Of Online Puppy Ad Scam

Winkler Police are warning shoppers to be extra vigilant when purchasing dogs online. On September 18, police report a local man fell victim to a scam involving an online ad for a puppy. The victim…

Improved Cell Service Announced For Southeast

Residents of the southeast corner of the province can breathe a sigh of relief after an announcement today that improved cell service will be coming in the near future. The provincial government and…

Scammers Pretend They're Collecting For Local Fire Department

The Altona/Rhineland fire chief is alerting local residents to what could be a fundraising scam. Greg Zimmerman says several residents have received phone calls from someone collecting donations for…

Groening Back For a Third Term as R.M. of Morris Reeve

Ralph Groening will serve a third term as reeve for the RM of Morris. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates came forward during the nomination process. "I am pleased. I am grateful to…

Dry Summers Prompt Water Utility To Draft Drought Plan

A second consecutive dry summer has prompted the Pembina Valley Water Co-op (PVWC) to forge ahead with its drought plan. The regional water utility started work on that project last month with the…

Altona's Mayor-Elect Encouraged By Number Of Candidates

Altona's mayor-elect is anxious to see the make up of town council after the October 24 civic elections. Al Friesen was elected by acclamation last week and will succeed Melvin Klassen as the head of…

Morden Police Looking To Add New Leadership Role

Morden's Police Board is in preparation as members terms could be coming to an end. Chairperson Rich Harries explains they are in the process of providing guidance and setting the groundwork for…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login