Students Running For Cancer Research

Students in our region and across Manitoba will lace up their shoes for cancer research this week.

About 530 schools in Manitoba will participate in the Terry Fox National School Run Day on Thursday, September 27.

Allison Doan, Provincial Manager of the Terry Fox Foundation in Manitoba, says this fundraiser gives students a chance to make a difference in the lives of so many people.

"The money raised goes toward cancer research and we do pride ourselves on channelling as much of that money toward the actual research. About 82 percent of the dollars raised to go directly toward various kinds of cancer research nodes."

Millions of students across Canada take part in the Terry Fox School Runs each year, making it one of the largest fundraising events in Canadian history.

"The schools across the country make up about three-quarters of our revenue for cancer research. So, the school runs are huge for us," said Doan.

Schools in Manitoba generate about $600,000 on average through the Terry Fox National School Run Day, according to Doan, and it appears rural schools are the backbone of this major fundraiser.

"I would say that the rural areas are our bread and butter. They are huge Terry Foxers and are the ones that we're often giving our 30-year banners to because they've been doing this for years and years, making it a tradition within, not only their schools but also their communities."

Doan pointed out that educators are vital in ensuring Terry’s legacy remains vibrant and relevant, which is quite evident as students across Manitoba continue to share Terry’s example of generosity, spirit and compassion while providing an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of so many people.

"It’s an experience they will never forget."