Details
The South Central Regional Library's Summer Reading Program boasts 1,486 children diligently reading 15 minutes every day.

Director of Library Services Cathy Ching explains that number easily beats last year's numbers. She notes reading through the summer is key to keeping up reading levels between grades.

This year she says they've moved away from counting reading individual minutes and moved towards reading 15 minutes per day and added literacy-based activities like writing letters to a friend.

In support of similar literacy outreach programs, the SCRL recently received a $1,500 donation from the RBC branches of Morden, Winkler, and Manitou. Funds were allocated from the RBC's 2018 Employee Volunteer Grant program.

Ching explains the money will be used for programming and public relations. She also thanked RBC staff for assisting with clean-up after their annual book sale.

Summer Reading Program Participants Up In 2018

