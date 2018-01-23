Superstore Staff Team Up With Winkler Police To Catch Shoplifters

Details
Category: Local News

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges of theft under $5,000 following a shoplifting incident at the Superstore in Winkler.
    
On January 20, police received a report from loss prevention personnel regarding three suspicious males inside the store, with one of the males recognized from a previous theft.
    
When one of the males left with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise, staff alerted police who were staged outside the store. Officers attempted to intercept the suspect in the parking lot who then fled on foot.
    
After a short pursuit police were able to apprehend and arrest the suspect.
    
The man was transported to the Winkler Police Service, and was later released on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

The total value of the merchandise recovered was nearly $1,280.

-

From January 15th to January 21st, police opened 88 files. The following are some of those files, as submitted by the Winkler Police Service.

January 15 - Police were dispatched to a residence on 7th Street regarding a domestic altercation between a male and female. Police learned the two individuals were having a verbal argument and the male did not want the female and her children to leave the home due to the cold weather outside. Police helped keep the peace until a friend picked up the female and her children who then departed the residence for the night.

Police received a complaint from a female who was receiving harassing phone calls from her neighbour on multiple occasions. Police attended the neighbour’s residence and advised the male to stop contacting the complainant, and the male agreed to cease any further communication.

Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Lions Park and upon attending learned that the two passengers inside the vehicle were just talking and nothing of a suspicious nature had occurred.

January 16 – Police were advised of suspicious behaviour outside a residence on Victoria Street involving two young males attempting to gain entry to a residence. Police attended and learned that the individuals lived in the residence and were unable to gain access into their home as the locks were frozen. Police assisted the individuals in de-icing the locks.

January 17 – A resident of Poplar Bay reported that his unlocked shed had been broken into sometime during the day. Nothing was noted to be missing from the shed.

January 18 – Police were dispatched to a residence on Roblin Boulevard regarding a domestic dispute. Police attended and learned that the dispute between the husband and wife was verbal and no physical assault had taken place. The husband left the residence for the evening prior to police arrival.

January 19 – Police received a request to assist ambulance personnel with a combative male who had just come out of a seizure. Police attended and learned that the male was no longer in distress and he agreed to attend Boundary Trails Health Centre with the paramedics on scene.

January 20 – Police received a report of a Break & Enter to a home under construction on Ptarmigan Bay. A table saw was noted to be stolen from the site.

A female reported to police that she received a phone call on January 19th from an individual posing as her grandson saying he was in trouble and asked her to send him $2600 via Western Union. The money was sent as requested and upon later speaking with her grandson the victim learned that he had not requested any money and the phone call was a scam. The female received another phone call from the same individual the following day however the suspect hung up the phone when she informed him she knew this was a scam.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Orion Lane regarding a domestic dispute between three intoxicated brothers. Police arrived and were advised by the brothers involved that the fight was now over and everything was alright. One of the males involved suffered an injury to his face however declined medical treatment. All parties assured police that the fighting would not continue and declined to pursue charges.

Police were dispatched to Co-op Grocery Store regarding a male who had been assaulted. Police arrived and spoke with the victim who refused to tell police who had assaulted him and did not want any charges laid. The male was examined by paramedics who attended to his injuries.

January 21 – Police received a complaint from a resident of Navigator Apartments who advised that a neighbour was making excessive amounts of noise and stomping on the floor. Police attended to the apartment and advised all occupants to keep the noise down and all parties were cooperative.

Superstore Staff Team Up With Winkler Police To Catch Shoplifters

