Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Border Road Issue

The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal application submitted by a group of North Dakota farmers and local communities who want to the border road in Rhineland Municipality taken down. Looking east down the border road

The plaintiffs were seeking financial compensation for decades of flood damage to their land and crops that they allege was the result of the border road that runs along the Manitoba-North Dakota border.

Last year, a federal court judge in Winnipeg refused to rule on the matter because the issue was outside the federal court's jurisdiction, and the Federal Court of Appeal agreed with that judgement.

This past summer, the plaitiffs sought to appeal that ruling to Canada's highest court, but this week, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed that application indicating the application did not meet the Court's criteria for hearing a matter.

This decision effectively brings an end to any further Federal Court proceedings on the matter.