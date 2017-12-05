Surprise Donor Accelerates Winkler Pool Renovations

A major donor is fast-tracking construction at the Winkler Aquatic Centre.

Rosenort Credit Union recently presented the city with $40,000 to open the pool's new meal and concession stand.

The donation represents half of the total cost of the structure.

"We have many businesses in Winkler who understand the value of partnering with the city to make these projects possible," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says.

The cabana will service both pool patrons and the public with ordering windows in the aquatic center and facing the parking lot.

"We wanted to give back to the community, we felt very blessed at the response and welcome we've received from the Pembina Valley region," RCU Winkler Manager Tyrone Wall explains.

RCU opened a Winkler Branch last year.Wall notes the supporting the pool project made sense.

"I've grown up and lived in Winkler and this is one of the biggest gathering areas for not just Winkler but for a good portion of the region," Wall says. "So it was a good way to give back to our membership."

The city will begin work to secure an operator for the food service in January.