Survey Says Increase Winkler Council Indemnities

Winkler Council is receiving a 14 percent boost in indemnities to compensate for a change in taxation rules.

Rather than arbitrarily increasing the amounts, Council initiated a community survey to review the situation and the result was the recommendation for a 14 percent increase, in keeping with neighbouring communities.

The Mayor's indemnity will increase to $35,000, a $10,000 increase since 2006.

Deputy Mayor will bump to just over $18,000 and councillors will see $16,000.

Morden Council made similar changes last year to the Council Compensation By-law, increasing local indemnities by 14.3 percent to ensure serving on council remains an affordable option for all residents.

The decision followed a move by the Federal Government in September to eliminate a one-third non-taxable allowance for municipal officials, which effectively created a pay reduction of 14.3 percent for elected officials.