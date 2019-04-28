The upcoming PST reduction in Manitoba is making many people very happy.

That's according to a new poll released by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which was done in partnership with Angus Reid Global.

"Not surprisingly, the majority of residents and businesses in the province support the government's plan to reduce the PST from 8 to 7 per cent, starting on July 1st of this year," says Jonathan Alward, CFIB’s Director of Provincial Affairs for Manitoba. "80 per cent of small business owners support the plan and 67 per cent of residents support the plan as well."

Alward says business owners believe this will make them more competitive, in a world where costs are going up across the board.

"I think in a nutshell it's because there have been so many different cost increases over the last couple of years," says Alward. "Whether it's increases to CPP premiums, or even a carbon tax that we saw come into effect earlier this week, Manitoba's residents and businesses are really feeling the price crunch and PST release is a welcome edition and frankly I think, quite overdue."

The poll from Angus Reid showed 67 per cent of people think the PST should be reduced, 26 per cent say it shouldn't, while 7 per cent didn't know. The CFIB member survey showed 80 per cent said the PST should be reduced, 17 per cent said no, and 3 per cent didn't know.