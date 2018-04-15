Survivor Of Violent Crime Forgives The "Unforgivable"

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Nearly 30 years ago, Tyler Pelke and a friend were attacked by a boy from school in Altona.

Pelke had his throat slashed and was set on fire, however, he would survive the ordeal. His friend Curtis Klassen did not.

While his story has been shared around the world, the ending continues to baffle because it ends in forgiveness. Pelke shared on forgiveness during the Pembina Counselling Centre's fundraising banquet on Thursday. He hopes listeners were inspired to forgive the small offences, as well as the big ones.

Forgiveness is key to emotional health, he says, even forgiving the "unforgivable" is a matter of perspective.
"Am I going to choose to see the positive in something or the negative?"

pcc2Pelke says offence is like a suitcase that gets heavier and heavier

He adds understanding we can only control our attitude and emotions is important, "other than that there's not a lot in the world you can control."

PCC's Mark Sawatzky adds forgiveness is key in Christian counselling, "everybody has something to forgive... you have to get to that place to become the person you want to be."

Pelke says seeing so many in support of PCC was encouraging, "they just have a really great purpose and message and I think they play a key role in the community."

Sawatzky adds the support is huge as they only charge clients what they can afford.

pcc3Pelke with the Morden Fire Department, "just amazing people... with a heart for people"

