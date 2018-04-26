Survivors Walk Runway For Cancer Services

Lights flashed and models strut their stuff at South Central Cancer Resources Red Carpet Fashion Show this week.

This year, each model was a cancer survivor, coming out on stage to showcase outfits and share their story.

Cindy Funk has taken part in the fashion show for the past two years. She was diagnosed with cancer nine years ago and explains being diagnosed gave her a different outlook on life.

"For me, it's been nine years so seven years pretty much since I finished treatment. There's always those fears when you keep going back for check-ups, but I feel so blessed to have these nine years of life. I think it gives me a different perspective, trying to live life to the fullest and make the most of every moment."

This was also the first year the show was held over two days. Tracy Peters, the Administrative Coordinator for SCCR, explains the extra day was in response to an increasing number of people wanting to support the cause.

"Last year we sold out within an hour, which was unbelievable the support we're getting."

The fundraiser allows SCCR to offer their services for those in need, helping people find services for treatment and programs.

To close out the night the women wore unique ball gowns created by local designer Sasha Annamoradova. Each dress was made specifically for each model.