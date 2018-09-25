Three people are in custody after a pair of meth busts in Morden over the weekend.

On September 21, Morden Police Service teamed up with the Regional Support Tactical Team and the Morden K-9 unit to execute a search warrant at a local residence. Inside officers found eight grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia including a digital scale, packaging materials, several cell phones and a quantity of cash.

40-year-old Travis Daniel Aaron Hall of Morden is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was remanded into custody and transported to the Winnipeg Remand Centre awaiting a court appearance.

On September 23, Morden Police Service executed a second drug search warrant with the tactical team and K-9 unit.

Police seized a quantity of meth and cocaine from a Morden residence, as well as a quantity of cash related to proceeds of crime.

As a result, two people were charged including 49-year-old Joseph Guy McIntyre of Morris who is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Also charged is 43-year-old Jodie Leigh Sparrow of Morden with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of proceeds obtained by crime. Both McIntyre and Sparrow were released on promises to appear along with an undertaking with conditions. They will be appearing in Morden Provincial court in October.