Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Three people are in custody after a pair of meth busts in Morden over the weekend.

On September 21, Morden Police Service teamed up with the Regional Support Tactical Team and the Morden K-9 unit to execute a search warrant at a local residence. Inside officers found eight grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia including a digital scale, packaging materials, several cell phones and a quantity of cash.

40-year-old Travis Daniel Aaron Hall of Morden is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was remanded into custody and transported to the Winnipeg Remand Centre awaiting a court appearance.

On September 23, Morden Police Service executed a second drug search warrant with the tactical team and K-9 unit.

Police seized a quantity of meth and cocaine from a Morden residence, as well as a quantity of cash related to proceeds of crime.

As a result, two people were charged including 49-year-old Joseph Guy McIntyre of Morris who is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Also charged is 43-year-old Jodie Leigh Sparrow of Morden with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of proceeds obtained by crime. Both McIntyre and Sparrow were released on promises to appear along with an undertaking with conditions. They will be appearing in Morden Provincial court in October.

More Local News

Students Running For Cancer Research

Students in our region and across Manitoba will lace up their shoes for cancer research this week. About 530 schools in Manitoba will participate in the Terry Fox National School Run Day on Thursday,…

Froese Says Rapid Growth Is Still Winkler's Greatest Challenge

Andrew Froese, one of Winkler's youngest councillors, is hoping to continue serving the city. Froese has completed his first term on Winkler city council, starting at just 26 years old in 2014. "It…

Gray Looks Forward to 'Guiding the Ship' in Second Term as R.M. Dufferin Reeve

George Gray will serve a second term as reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates stepped forward during the nomination process. "I really appreciate the…

Police Warn Of Online Puppy Ad Scam

Winkler Police are warning shoppers to be extra vigilant when purchasing dogs online. On September 18, police report a local man fell victim to a scam involving an online ad for a puppy. The victim…

Improved Cell Service Announced For Southeast

Residents of the southeast corner of the province can breathe a sigh of relief after an announcement today that improved cell service will be coming in the near future. The provincial government and…

Scammers Pretend They're Collecting For Local Fire Department

The Altona/Rhineland fire chief is alerting local residents to what could be a fundraising scam. Greg Zimmerman says several residents have received phone calls from someone collecting donations for…

Groening Back For a Third Term as R.M. of Morris Reeve

Ralph Groening will serve a third term as reeve for the RM of Morris. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates came forward during the nomination process. "I am pleased. I am grateful to…

Dry Summers Prompt Water Utility To Draft Drought Plan

A second consecutive dry summer has prompted the Pembina Valley Water Co-op (PVWC) to forge ahead with its drought plan. The regional water utility started work on that project last month with the…

Altona's Mayor-Elect Encouraged By Number Of Candidates

Altona's mayor-elect is anxious to see the make up of town council after the October 24 civic elections. Al Friesen was elected by acclamation last week and will succeed Melvin Klassen as the head of…

Morden Police Looking To Add New Leadership Role

Morden's Police Board is in preparation as members terms could be coming to an end. Chairperson Rich Harries explains they are in the process of providing guidance and setting the groundwork for…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login