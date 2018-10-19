Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

"It's a bit stressful, but it's fun," says GVC student, Indigo Wiebe.

Career Symposiums took place around the Pembina Valley this week, giving students the chance to see what kind of direction they might want to take after graduation. Although it can be daunting, many students already have an idea of where the future could take them.

Charlie Siler is a guidance counsellor at NPC. "We start planning the event in spring of the year . . . we're really excited we get to bring down lots of exhibitors from businesses to government agencies, to post-secondary institutions. It makes for a great day and lots of exposure for our students."

He says the symposium gives the opportunity to showcase local career options so that senior students can start making decisions before grad.

"We like to have a combination of different types of organizations so they can see the connection between education and training, their high school experience, and then employment opportunities," adds Siler.

career showsase pic oct2018 1Symposiums took place in Altona on Tuesday, Winkler on Wednesday, and Morden on Thursday.

Melissa Heide is a grade 11 student from GVC, and she has wanted to be a massage therapist since she was only eight years old. "I haven't decided which college I want to go to, but I'm really pumped for going there and doing cool stuff, and being out of the house."

"If I had the money I'd be nice, but I can work on that and I can get me some loans. Get to pay the money back when I'm 80 years old, it's going to be a great time," says Heide enthusiastically.

The reality is that post-secondary education can cost a lot of money, between tuition, food, textbooks, but it can be extremely rewarding. Heide plans to get a summer job to help pay for college and is excited to be learning more about what she loves.

More Local News

YFC: The Station Set To Re-open Soon

Repairs continue at YFC: The Station in Altona following a water leak at the start of September. The incident caused thousands of dollars in damage to floors, counters, and electronics. Marty Falk,…

Morden Police Cracking Down On Parked Semi Trucks

Morden Police Service is warning semi drivers against parking along Mountain Street in Morden. City of Morden by-laws state parking trucks, truck tractor and trailers, motorhomes or busses on any…

Store Expansion Hopes To Meet Building Supply Needs

A sod turning was held Thursday morning to announce the construction of a new Home Hardware expansion East of Morden. Home Hardware owner David Janzen took over the business in 2015. He says many…

Celebrity Speaker Coming To Winkler

The Winkler Chamber of Commerce has announced Canadian marketing guru Terry O'Reilly as the guest speaker this April for the annual business awards gala. O'Reilly, a longtime radio personality,…

Altona Police Issue First Cannabis-related Charge After Legalization

It didn’t take long for Altona police officers to lay cannabis-related charges after the substance became legalized Wednesday. At 12:35 am, thirty-five minutes after legalization, members conducted a…

Personal Care Home Residents Evacuated In Manitou

Residents were evacuated from the personal care home in Manitou this afternoon after reports of smoke coming from the building. Manitou Fire Chief Kris Reynolds explains everyone was safely evacuated…

Local SERC Members Learn From Humboldt Disaster Response Leaders

Local disaster response volunteers met with the men and women who led the community response and recovery in Humboldt after the devastating bus crash that claimed 16 lives. Humboldt City Manager Joe…

Co-op Gives Back $2 Million To Members

More than $2 million is going back into the community this week through Winkler/Morden Co-op's annual equity cheque dispersal. "At the heart of co-op is community, it's why we're here," General…

RCU, Local Parents Join Forces To Build A Daycare In Rosenort

A local business and a grassroots committee have teamed up to establish a daycare in the community of Rosenort. Rosenort Credit Union has purchased the old fire hall in town, taking possession of the…

Protest Camp Near Gretna Still In Place

It has been three months since indigenous protesters set up a prayer camp along the border road. The group set up the 'Spirit of the Buffalo Camp' in mid July near Enbridge's Gretna operations to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login