"It's a bit stressful, but it's fun," says GVC student, Indigo Wiebe.

Career Symposiums took place around the Pembina Valley this week, giving students the chance to see what kind of direction they might want to take after graduation. Although it can be daunting, many students already have an idea of where the future could take them.

Charlie Siler is a guidance counsellor at NPC. "We start planning the event in spring of the year . . . we're really excited we get to bring down lots of exhibitors from businesses to government agencies, to post-secondary institutions. It makes for a great day and lots of exposure for our students."

He says the symposium gives the opportunity to showcase local career options so that senior students can start making decisions before grad.

"We like to have a combination of different types of organizations so they can see the connection between education and training, their high school experience, and then employment opportunities," adds Siler.

Symposiums took place in Altona on Tuesday, Winkler on Wednesday, and Morden on Thursday.

Melissa Heide is a grade 11 student from GVC, and she has wanted to be a massage therapist since she was only eight years old. "I haven't decided which college I want to go to, but I'm really pumped for going there and doing cool stuff, and being out of the house."

"If I had the money I'd be nice, but I can work on that and I can get me some loans. Get to pay the money back when I'm 80 years old, it's going to be a great time," says Heide enthusiastically.

The reality is that post-secondary education can cost a lot of money, between tuition, food, textbooks, but it can be extremely rewarding. Heide plans to get a summer job to help pay for college and is excited to be learning more about what she loves.