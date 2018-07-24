Rural Road Drivers Urged To Be Cautious Due To Obstructed Views

During a time when crops are reaching their peak height, rural drivers may have a bit of an obstructed view.

Morris RCMP Constable Bobby Stratychuk reminds drivers about the rules with it comes to crossing a gravel intersection, especially when it might be hard to see.

"With the grid roads, they're considered an uncontrolled intersection, so if you're approaching the intersection it's best to slow down and check for obstruction or obstacles, or oncoming vehicles, whether that be your left or your right, or even in front of you," said Stratychuk.

The vehicle on your right has the right of way, and an unmarked speed area is assumed to be a maximum of 90km per hour during ideal driving conditions.

"It's best to reduce your speed, then that way you don't put yourself in a position where you might be in a collision," Stratychuk said.

Gravel roads conditions change mile to mile, changing from gravel to dirt, or hard-packed gravel to loose gravel.

If an accident does occur, Stratychuk said an ticket could be issued if poor visibility was a factor.

"If we determine that there are view obstructions, where you can't see property, and you do proceed at a speed beyond what's reasonable, we could issue a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for that. There are specific tickets that do target uncontrolled intersections, whether it be proceeding before it's safe to do so, or if you don't give other person the right of way."

Even if an intersection is marked with a stop sign, one's view can still be obstructed by tall crops, hedges, trees or packed snow in the winter.

"Make sure you stop at the stop sign... if you still can't see fully to your left and to your right... inch forward just a little bit," said Stratychuk. "Clear it to a point where you feel it's safe to go, and that there's nothing coming."