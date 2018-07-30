Technology Incubator Setting Up Shop In Morden

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Local News

Northforge will be opening an incubator office in Morden for technology-based companies.

Called Northforge South, the Morden location will be assisting young inventors and entrepreneurs with innovative, technology-focused ideas. It will help them develop the idea and bring it to market.

"We identified this as important to economic development, in general, we identified the need for a business incubator," says Chad Sheldon, Business Development Specialist. "As we were developing that model we reached out and actually found a partner in Northforge which was already doing exactly what we wanted to build."

Sheldon says that it's a win for the region as Northforge is well connected across Canada and has helped create a number of successful companies. He notes that Northforge is very excited to be working in area as Morden and surrounding communities are growing quickly and have an entrepreneur-friendly mentality.

One of Northforge's claim to fame is its fabrication lab.

"In Winnipeg they the largest fabrication lab in the area, one of the largest in Canada," says Sheldon. "They provide a lab with all kinds of equipment 3D printers, CNC machines, laser cutters, they have a whole bunch of equipment for a very small fee that people can come in and use 24/7."

Membership in the Morden hub will also give access to all of Northforge's Winnipeg resources, connections, mentorship and equipment. A fabrication lab will be created in at Morden's location as well.

Currently, Northforge South is the hiring process of an Executive Director who will develop and lead the strategy and establishing Northforge in the region, once decided a facility will be built.

