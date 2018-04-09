Ted Falk Seeks Endorsement For Rural Crime Study

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

The Member of Parliament for Provencher would like to see a national study on rural crime.

That is why Ted Falk seconded a motion by Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs. Her motion asks the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security be instructed to undertake a study.

2017 02 ted falk(Provencher MP Ted Falk)According to Falk, there is a sense among Parliamentarians that there is an increase in rural crime. A study would examine all facets so that if the perception is proved, they can determine what is influencing this increase, where it is being noticed and how this trend can be reversed. Further to that, he says they need to determine whether law enforcement agencies have adequate staffing in place to address this problem.

Falk says it is his belief that rural crime is on the rise.

"When I click on Steinbachonline.com every day it seems as though there is always an incident of a crime somewhere in our riding that has happened overnight or in the last couple of days," notes Falk.

He says a lot of constituents tell him about their particular experiences, either through home invasions, theft from farms or stolen tools and equipment from construction sites.

Falk says within the next 30 sitting days, the motion will come up for a vote. If it garners the necessary support, Falk anticipates the Standing Committee on Public Safety would have RCMP testify and bring in witnesses from across the country to share their experiences of being victims of rural crime.

The Provencher MP is now seeking endorsement for the motion from municipalities in Provencher. Falk says he is getting a very positive response from most municipalities.

More Local News

Vision For Stanley Corridor Laid In Approved Plan

Details have been ironed out and the Stanley Corridor Secondary Plan has been approved. After nearly 2 years in the making, Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson says it feels good to have reached this point.…

Making Connections Has Become More Difficult For Winkler Welcomes You Hostess

Over a 25 year period, the hostess for the Winkler Welcomes You program has made visits to nearly 5,600 households in the community. Winkler Welcomes You was established in 1993 after the Winkler and…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Distracted Driving Campaign May Involve Creative Strategies

Last month the Government of Manitoba announced tougher distracted driving legislation, and this month Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is taking action. On average, one in three road deaths in…

Ted Falk Seeks Endorsement For Rural Crime Study

The Member of Parliament for Provencher would like to see a national study on rural crime. That is why Ted Falk seconded a motion by Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs. Her motion asks the Standing Committee…

Preschool League Turns To Community To Help Struggling Families

Organizers of Winkler Preschool Soccer are turning to the community to help struggling families get their kids in the game. Board Member Anna Wiebe explains they currently have 18 players ages 2-5…

Alcohol a Factor in Fatal Rollover in R.M. of Lorne

A 15 year old male youth has died, and an 18 year old man is in custody after a fatal rollover early Saturday morning in the R.M. of Lorne. Manitou RCMP responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. in a…

Bergthal School Finished With Structural Renovations

The Bergthal School, located in Neubergthal, is finished with major renovation projects for now. Joe Braun has been involved with the Bergthal school project for 8 years. He said a recent $3,500…
2018 04 matt gomercic revised

Family In Shock After Former Billet Involved In Humboldt Bus Tragedy

The billet parents of former Steinbach Piston Matthieu Gomercic are relieved that he has survived the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash but are at a loss for words as to what all the other families…

Golden West Mourns Loss of Two Employees in Humboldt Bus Crash

Families and communities across Western Canada are still reeling from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash Friday evening in Saskatchewan, including Golden West which owns and operates…

Mother Shares Her Story During Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month, and a local mother is sharing her family's story of living with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Michelle Charriere is from Morden and has a son who was diagnosed with…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Apr
2018
Tea and Conversation for Women

09 April 2018 2:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





09
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

09 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





10
Apr
2018
Minds in Motion by the Alzheimer Society

10 April 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Garden's on 10th - Altona





10
Apr
2018
Altona Gideons Banquet

10 April 2018 6:30 pm

Altona EMMC





10
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

10 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





11
Apr
2018
Harvest for Kids 2018 Update

11 April 2018 2:00 pm

Buhler Active Living Centre, Winkler MB, Winkler





Login