A 17-year-old is facing charges, including resisting arrest, after an accident last night in Morden.

Morden police report the youth is in custody, charged with impaired driving due to drugs, possessing a controlled substance and refusal to submit a drug recognition test.

According to witnesses on-scene the two vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Thornhill St. and 1st St.

Witnesses say police pursued an individual fleeing the scene.