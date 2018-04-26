Tender Approved For Stanley Sewer Line Project

The R.M. of Stanley has taken another step toward offering low-pressure sewer to a section of the corridor between Morden and Winkler.

Council for the municipality has approved a tender for the installation of the low-pressure sewer line, awarding it to Dig-All Construction for just under $400,000.

The municipality will be installing the sewer-line from the Stanley Business Centre, going west about 3 kilometres from there. The sewer line will be installed on both sides of the highway, says Reeve Morris Olafson.

"This is a good thing," said Olafson. "We've got government dollars for this, so it's costing us 30 cents on the dollar to put this in for future development, and there's already a need for some."

Olafson says they are still waiting on some approvals, including from hydro before they can start digging. However, he says the project should be getting underway in the near future, with completion pegged for late summer.