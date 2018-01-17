Tenders Open For New Winkler K-8 School

Clearing The Smoke About Why The Poverty-Stricken Spend On Habit While statistics reveal numbers of people who are quitting their smoking habits are rising, those living below the poverty level seem to be holding out. With the cost of cigarettes increasing…

Feds Revise Controversial Tax Changes The biggest tax changes in 40 years are being watered down. CPA, CA Accountant Shawn Friesen explains the federal government has abandoned a number of proposals that had negative consequences, "they…

Carman Reservoir Projects Takes Another Step Forward There's been another step forward in building a new water reservoir in Carman as well as upgrading the community's water distribution system. At its latest meeting, Town Council got the ball rolling…

Pembina Valley Boasts Having One Of The Lowest Jobless Rates In The Province The Pembina Valley region continues to be an economic engine for the province, according to a Manitoba MLA. This region has an unemployment rate of just under 5 percent compared to a 5.7 percent…

String Of Shoplifters Hit Winkler Businesses Winkler Police responded to a string of shoplifting cases last week. On January 9, police received a report of theft from staff at Mark's Work Wearhouse. Police learned two females stole several…

Collision And Stolen Vehicle Highlighted In Morden Police Report On January 10, Morden Police was advised of a stolen vehicle. The victim told police she had left her vehicle running with a relative inside while attending an appointment. Upon completion of her…

Warmer Weather Coming Soon Grit your teeth for one more day. That's the message from Environment Canada, as we endure another day of bitter cold. An extreme cold warning's in effect for our region today. Meteorologist James…

Habitat For Humanity Official Excited To See Results Of New Morden/Winkler Chapter An official with Habitat for Humanity Manitoba is happy to see that a chapter of the organization is being formed in Morden and Winkler. "I'm really excited to see that we do now have a group that's…

RM Of Morris Welcomes New Fire Chief, Building Inspector Trevor Dackow is the new fire chief and building inspector for the RM of Morris, which is now one full-time job. The former building inspector, Ed Penner, plans to retire in June. The former fire…

Lake Minnewasta Skating Trail Becomes Reality Lake Minnewasta in Morden is frozen over, but that doesn't mean you can't utilize what it has to offer during the cold Manitoba winter. Morden resident Dave Penner, who is also part of the Morden…

Winkler Golf Course Raising Funds For New Clubhouse/Restaurant The Winkler Centennial Golf Course is working toward building a new $1.75 million clubhouse and restaurant just north of hole 9's green. "It's something the board and the club have been discussing…

STARS Records Record Number Of Missions In 2017 STARS Air Ambulance flew a record number of missions in 2017 throughout Manitoba. Ray Rempel is a flight paramedic and clinical operations manager for the STARS base in Winnipeg. He said since their…

Bundling Up Children In Car Seats Is A Safety Concern Small children should not be wearing snow suits in their car seats. Jodi Unger, a Regional Perinatal Public Health Nurse for Southern Health, said this is due to safety issues relating to how a car…

Local Elks President Encouraging Volunteer Spirit in the New Year This New Years we are being encouraged to keep-up the spirit of giving that often accompanies the Christmas season. Danyne Hoeppner, President of the Altona Elks Lodge, recently issued a plea to the…