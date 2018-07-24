The Cassie Project Leaves A Legacy Of Hope In The Pembina Valley

The memory of Cassandra Neufeld lives on through the Cassie Project, an initiative that raises funds for local charities. Linda Neufeld of the Cassie Project

Local resident Linda Neufeld named the project in honour of her infant daughter who died from complications of Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID). Through Neufeld's knitting she both gives back to the community in Cassandra's name, and raises awareness for the disease.

"This is all to support Cassie's legacy. Her name was Cassandra Alexandra, both names mean 'defender of men.'"

SCID is a condition where white blood cells aren't able to identify and destroy germs. The disease is genetic recessive, both parents need to carry the gene to pass it on to the child. Neufeld notes early detection is key; if diagnosed before three months old the child has a good chance of survival. Their son also developed the disease but early detection saved his life.

However, during their many lengthy hospital stays in Winnipeg, Neufeld says she needed to do something to calm her nerves, and also wanted to give back to the other families in hospital. For the past six years the project has grown from donating toques to the children's hospital in Winnipeg and she now attends craft shows around the region with her knitted wares. All funds raised are donated to local charity.

This year Neufeld has chosen Genesis House and the Pembina Valley Humane Society as the recipients of proceeds from the crafting season.

"It takes a bit of research to see who's next," Neufeld says. "But by the time the new crafting season starts, I already have my heartsrings pulled as to next season's beneficiary."

While there are a multitude of non-profits worthy of support, Neufeld says choosing one is easy. "The place that touches your heart is the one you're going to fight for and bring to the world's attention."