The Cassie Project Leaves A Legacy Of Hope In The Pembina Valley

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The memory of Cassandra Neufeld lives on through the Cassie Project, an initiative that raises funds for local charities.cassie1Linda Neufeld of the Cassie Project

Local resident Linda Neufeld named the project in honour of her infant daughter who died from complications of Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID). Through Neufeld's knitting she both gives back to the community in Cassandra's name, and raises awareness for the disease.

"This is all to support Cassie's legacy. Her name was Cassandra Alexandra, both names mean 'defender of men.'"

SCID is a condition where white blood cells aren't able to identify and destroy germs. The disease is genetic recessive, both parents need to carry the gene to pass it on to the child. Neufeld notes early detection is key; if diagnosed before three months old the child has a good chance of survival. Their son also developed the disease but early detection saved his life.

However, during their many lengthy hospital stays in Winnipeg, Neufeld says she needed to do something to calm her nerves, and also wanted to give back to the other families in hospital. For the past six years the project has grown from donating toques to the children's hospital in Winnipeg and she now attends craft shows around the region with her knitted wares. All funds raised are donated to local charity.

This year Neufeld has chosen Genesis House and the Pembina Valley Humane Society as the recipients of proceeds from the crafting season.

"It takes a bit of research to see who's next," Neufeld says. "But by the time the new crafting season starts, I already have my heartsrings pulled as to next season's beneficiary."

While there are a multitude of non-profits worthy of support, Neufeld says choosing one is easy. "The place that touches your heart is the one you're going to fight for and bring to the world's attention."

 

cassie3

More Local News

Rhineland, Pembina Officials Meet Following Border Road Dispute

Officials with the Municipality of Rhineland want to rekindle a relationship with their American counterparts. Following the culmination of the Border Road court case, Reeve Don Wiebe says the…

Rural Road Drivers Urged To Be Cautious Due To Obstructed Views

During a time when crops are reaching their peak height, rural drivers may have a bit of an obstructed view. Morris RCMP Constable Bobby Stratychuk reminds drivers about the rules with it comes to…

The Cassie Project Leaves A Legacy Of Hope In The Pembina Valley

The memory of Cassandra Neufeld lives on through the Cassie Project, an initiative that raises funds for local charities.Linda Neufeld of the Cassie Project Local resident Linda Neufeld named the…

MCC Stores Becoming A Favourite For Newcomers

An increasing number of immigrant and refugee families can be found shopping at local MCC thrift stores in our region. Many newcomer families arrive in Canada with limited financial resources, and…

The Pembina Triangle Trap Club Raises Champions

The Pembina Triangle Trap Club (PTTC) is producing champions from around our region. Kevin Brown, the secretary of the PTTC, noted the youngest member of the club is 10 years old with the oldest…

Second Brad Wall Memorial Race Raises Money for STARS Rescue on the Island

The 2nd Annual Brad Wall Memorial Race found itself in a new location Saturday, the Red River Co-op Speedway south of Winnipeg. James Wall, father of the late Brad Wall noted that while racer…

Thousands Push Through Morris Stampede Gates

Despite Mother Nature delivering a rainy start to the Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition, organizers are looking back on another successful year. Valley Ag Society President, Norm Gautier, said over…

H.O.G. Owners Saddle Up For Annual Toy Run

Twenty-eight motorcycle enthusiasts rallied together on Sunday for the annual Southern Manitoba H.O.G. Chapter Toy Run. $11,000 in donations will benefit kids being treated at the Children's Hospital…

PCC Moves to New Space in Morden Clinic

The Pembina Counselling Centre (PCC) held a Grand Opening for its new location at Boundary Place in Morden on Friday. Paul Penner, Executive Director, and counsellor, explained PCC had hit a "space…

New Splashpark For Town Of St. Jean

Community members within St. Jean Baptiste will be able to enjoy a splash park next year. Stephanie Jablonski, spokesperson for the committee, said construction work for the splash park will be…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login