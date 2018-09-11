Corn Crop Holding Steady Under Dry Conditions

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

An Altona area farmer expects to see a fairly decent corn crop this season, despite the dry conditions.

Wes Martens says the crop is drying down quickly this season and is a good two weeks ahead of normal.

"Some corn is testing in the low 30's already and some in the high 20's, it's quite variable. We haven't had any frost yet, so there are some green patches in fields."

Martens doesn't think the recent rains will make much of a difference this late in the game. He says the moisture should have come in July when the crop was silking to benefit crop yield.

He adds the late season rain will help replenish the soil moisture levels for next year, but some timely rains will still be needed next spring.

"I'm still optimistic. The crop looks good and I'm confident we're going to have an average yield on corn at least. I think it will survive the drought better than some of the crops did."

