The Meaning Of Home Writing Contest Supports Local Habitat For Humanity Chapter

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

With I Love To Read month just around the corner, students will be focusing their efforts on literacy.

Habitat For Humanity is hosting a writing contest for grade 4-6 students across the country. What better way to get kids excited for reading than doing some of their own writing?

"What they do is they write a short either essay or poem about what home means to them, and then they can enter it online," says Christina Falk.

The top three essays will get $25,000 that goes towards their local Habitat chapter, and the nine runners up will receive $5,000. All of the grand prize winners can also win an iPad or a pizza party for their classroom, and each entry will also generate a $10 donation from Genworth Canada.

Falk says, "it's a great way for kids to be involved with Habitat. Habitat is about bringing the whole community together to help our own families and we want every part of the community involved, so this gets kids involved with helping other kids which is pretty cool."

There are a few classrooms from Morden and Winkler where every student is submitting a poem or essay.

"They're doing it sort of as a writing assignment for school because it fits in great with writing curriculum, and so the teacher is doing it as an assignment with them, and then they'll enter all of them as submissions."

Any writers from the area are welcome to submit an entry of their own online at this website. All of the entries can also be read online, and Falk says there is one from the area that already stands out.

"There's one in particular that is just beautiful, and she tells the story of [how] her childhood was not that great until she found an adoptive family. Home is a place of safety and love, and it's just a beautiful story."

Entries are accepted until February 18.

More Local News

The Meaning Of Home Writing Contest Supports Local Habitat For Humanity Chapter

With I Love To Read month just around the corner, students will be focusing their efforts on literacy. Habitat For Humanity is hosting a writing contest for grade 4-6 students across the country.…

Stanley Ag Society Continuing Hunt For New Home

The Stanley Ag Society is looking forward to a new home in the near future. Board President Toban Dyck says 2018 was a milestone year, one that saw the organization leave their former location…

Winkler Shatters Growth Records In 2018

2018 saw an explosion of economic activity in the Pembina Valley. Permit values skyrocketed in the MSTW Planning District (Morden, Stanley, Thompson, Winkler), breaking 2013's record of $112 million,…

Prairie Rose School Division Receiving Two Percent Funding Reduction

The Prairie Rose School Division is eyeing a challenging year in terms of funding for 2019-2020 with a 2 percent reduction in funding from the Province. Superintendent and Terry Osiowy explain the…

Budgeting The First Step To Financial Stability

Workshops facilitated by Access Credit Union are taking place to improve financial literacy. Thursday an introduction to basic budgeting took place in Winkler, led by Caleb Suderman, Commercial and…

Education Review Has GVSD Board Wondering, "What Lies Ahead"

Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) trustees are wondering what the future holds for local school divisions following the Province's education review. Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen launched the…

Low Risk For Flooding Along Red River In U.S.

Spring flooding along the Red River won't likely be an issue this spring, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. The weather agency, in its first flood outlook of the year, says soil…

Centra Gas Reflects On Lessons Learned From Otterburne Explosion

Five years ago today, a massive explosion in Otterburne shook Southeastern Manitoba and caused a widespread loss of natural gas service. Since this event, Centra Gas has made some significant changes…

Education Review Details Hold Little Surprise For BLSD Chair

News that the province's review of the K-12 education system will include an examination of the future of Manitoba school divisions didn't come as a surprise to Craig Smiley, Chair of the Border Land…

Southern Health Dietitian Weighs In On New Food Guide

The completely revamped Canada Food guide is good news for Canadians. That from Southern Health-Santé Sud Dietitian Jody Chanel. Chanel says the process in forming the new guide is one of the things…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login