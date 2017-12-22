The Ovens Are Warming Up For The Annual Christmas Day Meal In Altona

There will be a new home for Altona's Christmas Day dinner this year.

Volunteer, Daryl Rempel, says the feast is moving from its usual spot at W.C. Miller Collegiate to the Rhineland Pioneer Centre.

"We're hoping and thinking it's going to work out better. It's all on one level so that will make it a little easier for those that are mobility challenged."

He added the new venue will offer more space for the annual feast as well. It is expected that a significant number of people will take advantage of the free meal once again this year.

Rempel says everyone is invited to come and enjoy whether you are old or young, alone or bringing your family.

"Come in, have a little bit of food...and some fellowship. It gives everybody a warm fuzzy Christmas feeling knowing they aren't by themselves."

On the menu this year is ham, baked potatoes, vegetables, applesauce, homemade dainties and even traditional Christmas oranges!



A ride service is available for those who can't travel there themselves and can be arranged by calling 204-324-7103.

The meal runs from 11 am to 2 pm Christmas Day, December 25.