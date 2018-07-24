The Pembina Triangle Trap Club Raises Champions

The Pembina Triangle Trap Club (PTTC) is producing champions from around our region. Kevin Brown, the secretary of the PTTC, noted the youngest member of the club is 10 years old with the oldest member being 91 years old. "All through the summer there are competitions in different towns," said Brown. Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg, Virden, and Lundar are a few of the other clubs that the PTTC competes against.

At a recent tournament in Portage La Prairie, the club claimed 8 individual awards as well as the team trophy. Zac Neufeld from Winkler, won the boys' championship with 93 points, defeating Rylan Bower, from Brandon by one "bird." Aubrey Widmer, from Morden, won the girls' championship for the second year in a row. Michael Buhler, from Rhinefeld, won the age 16-18 Novice class , whlie Sam Peters, also from hrineland came in 2nd.

Cash Frank, from Darlingford, won the Open Class ages 12-13, with Nic Neufeld of Winkler claiming second.

"We've had a fairly consistent junior program of about 12 to 20 kids every year," said Brown, further stating the adult program has been in decline for the last few years.

Being a licensed hunter safety coach and a level two instructor in both rifles and shotguns, Brown offers his club and the commuinties it serves classesfor the provincial hunter safety and the federal P.A.L. program. Brown said safety is "paramount" when learning to use a firearm.

Members of the junior team posing with their trophies