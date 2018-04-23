Thefts From Vehicles On The Rise In Morden

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Morden Police Service is reminding residents to lock their vehicles overnight as thefts rise.

On April 16 police received reports of vehicles being rummaged through overnight in the 400 block of 5th St.

Later that week on April 19 police received a report of a theft from a vehicle on Connor Hill Drive. The victim reported their vehicle had been entered overnight and a purse stolen.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900.

Below is the Morden Police Report for April 16-23:

April 17th, 2018

At 4:54 am, police received a 911 call to a residence in Morden on an unrelated matter. While speaking with the caller, police observed obvious signs of intoxication and knew the individual to be on court orders not to consume alcohol. The accused was arrested by police for breaching his recognizance and transported to the Morden Police Service and lodged in police cells. The accused was on a Recognizance for an incident that occurred in December of 2017 where the accused was charged by Morden Police Service for Aggravated Assault and Assault with a weapon. The accused was charged for breaching his court conditions and remanded into police custody to appear in Portage Provincial Court.

April 19th, 2018

Police received a report of a bicycle that was stolen from a shed on the owner’s property. The bike is described as a grey and brown Norco mountain style bike. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Police have a warrant of arrest for 29 yr old Eugene Mckay for failing to report to his probation officer. Mckay was court ordered to meet with his probation officer and failed to do so on two occasions. Anyone with information regarding McKay’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Police received a report of a shoplifting that occurred at a local business on April 17th. The owners of the business were able to provide police with excellent surveillance footage of the crime and had already learned the identity of the two youth suspects. Police located the 16-year-old male and female youths who both subsequently admitted to their involvement in the thefts and agreed to pay for the stolen items. Both youths were issued a formal police warning under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will be dealt with outside the courts.

Police received a call from a concerned citizen reporting they observed a suspicious group of youths running from a local business. Police immediately responded to the area and located 6 youths between the ages of 15 and 17 years of age. Police learned that the group of youths had entered the business property and moved some property around. While dealing with the youths, police located drug paraphernalia on one youth and police discovered that one youth had been reported missing to the RCMP. The youth was subsequently turned over to the RCMP and police relinquished the drug paraphernalia for destruction. All youths were turned over to parents with warnings.

 

More Local News

New Centre Fueling $350 Million Business Corridor Boom (VIDEO)

The agricultural business corridor between Morden and Winkler is unlike any other. And it's growing with an innovative new project. The new TerraPoint Agribusiness Centre currently under construction…

Driver Charged Following Friday Morning Collision on PTH 75

One person is being charged following a two-vehicle collision Friday morning. The incident, between a semi-truck and SUV, happened around 11:10 am at the intersection of PTH 75 and PR 201. According…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Thefts From Vehicles On The Rise In Morden

Morden Police Service is reminding residents to lock their vehicles overnight as thefts rise. On April 16 police received reports of vehicles being rummaged through overnight in the 400 block of 5th…

Winkler Youth Unite To Clean Streets And Ditches Of Winter Debris

An initiative that began around 13 years ago with one church taking to the streets and ditches around Winkler to clean-up, has evolved into an annual cleanathon involving youth from The Bunker and…

Harvest Festival Entertainment Announced, Cultural Event Being Merged Into Festivities

The 2018 edition of the Winkler Harvest Festival will again feature an exciting line-up of free main stage entertainment. Winkler Director of Recreation, Culture, and Tourism, Deb Penner says the…

Carman Area Foundation Celebrates 20 Years

The Carman Area Foundation celebrated 20 years of operation on the weekend. Barry Gosnell, Chair of the Carman Area Foundation The philanthropic organization held its annual fundraising event at the…

New Emergency Coordinator Looks To Continue "Excellent" Work Of Former Coordinator

After 9 years volunteering with the Southern Emergency Response Committee, (SERC) member Darin Driedger has stepped into a leadership role with the group. Effective April 1st, Driedger was appointed…

New Equipment Helps Lowe Farm Firefighters With Motor Vehicle Calls

The Lowe Farm Fire Department will have a new skid unit within a month's time. The custom built unit comes from a fire protection equipment supplier in Carman. It features a 250-gallon water tank, a…

BBQ & Fire Pit Safety, Updated Fire By-Law For Altona

An updated fire by-law will come into effect this year for the citizens of Altona. "We're looking at a new fire by-law for the Town of Altona, and in one of the sections it involves burning…

Rural Residents May Feel Carbon Tax More Than Urban

September's carbon tax may hit rural residents harder than urban residents. The Manitoba Government's promised carbon tax will be added to gasoline, diesel fuel, natural gas and propane; 5.3 cents on…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





23
Apr
2018
Morden Blood Donor Clinic

23 April 2018 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Westside Community Church, Morden





23
Apr
2018
Gymnastics for Various Ages - Morris

23 April 2018 5:00 pm

Morris Multi-Plex, Morris





23
Apr
2018
Marriage Enrichment Series

23 April 2018 7:30 pm

Christian Faith Church, Winkler





24
Apr
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

24 April 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





24
Apr
2018
New Leaf Garden Center Tour

24 April 2018 5:00 pm

New Leaf Greenhouse





Login