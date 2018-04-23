Thefts From Vehicles On The Rise In Morden

Morden Police Service is reminding residents to lock their vehicles overnight as thefts rise.

On April 16 police received reports of vehicles being rummaged through overnight in the 400 block of 5th St.

Later that week on April 19 police received a report of a theft from a vehicle on Connor Hill Drive. The victim reported their vehicle had been entered overnight and a purse stolen.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900.

Below is the Morden Police Report for April 16-23:

April 17th, 2018

At 4:54 am, police received a 911 call to a residence in Morden on an unrelated matter. While speaking with the caller, police observed obvious signs of intoxication and knew the individual to be on court orders not to consume alcohol. The accused was arrested by police for breaching his recognizance and transported to the Morden Police Service and lodged in police cells. The accused was on a Recognizance for an incident that occurred in December of 2017 where the accused was charged by Morden Police Service for Aggravated Assault and Assault with a weapon. The accused was charged for breaching his court conditions and remanded into police custody to appear in Portage Provincial Court.

April 19th, 2018

Police received a report of a bicycle that was stolen from a shed on the owner’s property. The bike is described as a grey and brown Norco mountain style bike. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Police have a warrant of arrest for 29 yr old Eugene Mckay for failing to report to his probation officer. Mckay was court ordered to meet with his probation officer and failed to do so on two occasions. Anyone with information regarding McKay’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Police received a report of a shoplifting that occurred at a local business on April 17th. The owners of the business were able to provide police with excellent surveillance footage of the crime and had already learned the identity of the two youth suspects. Police located the 16-year-old male and female youths who both subsequently admitted to their involvement in the thefts and agreed to pay for the stolen items. Both youths were issued a formal police warning under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will be dealt with outside the courts.

Police received a call from a concerned citizen reporting they observed a suspicious group of youths running from a local business. Police immediately responded to the area and located 6 youths between the ages of 15 and 17 years of age. Police learned that the group of youths had entered the business property and moved some property around. While dealing with the youths, police located drug paraphernalia on one youth and police discovered that one youth had been reported missing to the RCMP. The youth was subsequently turned over to the RCMP and police relinquished the drug paraphernalia for destruction. All youths were turned over to parents with warnings.