"There Is A Need In This Area" Women Walking Through Infertility Coming Together

"There is a need in this area."

That according to Amanda Nickels who is leading a support group for women walking the hard journey through infertility.

Nickel was eventually put on a waiting list for eight months to see a specialist. Given the wait, she wondered, "how many others are suffering in silence?"

Since then she's connected with the U.S based organization, Moms in the Making, and has started the first Canadian support group.

The group is not just for infertility, but includes women walking through adoption, fostering or infant loss.

"It's hard to talk about because it's such an intimate thing, and it's such an emotional thing," she says. "And there's a stigma attached to it... you're less of a woman if you can't conceive and be a mom."

For anyone praying for a child.. If your wait has been infertility, adoption, fostering or loss. You are not alone, you are noticed and seen by our Heavenly Father. There is a faith based group starting in our area that’s goal is to seek the Lord in the wait. If you know of someone that is in this season, would you be so kind and share this? You can email [email protected] for more information

While she admits it's a tough for men as well, women especially feel the pain when surrounded by mothers "and that's what they talk about, it's their life."

The support group offers a place to share freely and receive prayer.

Founder Caroline Harries explains the ministry started after sharing her story online. Since then Moms in the Making has expanded and even started its own national conference.

She explains the transformation comes as women enter feeling broken and experience the love of Christ and the support of the community.

"They're just so grateful to have a group that focuses more on Jesus than on infertility, and just the life-long friendships that have come out of it... it's been life-changing for a lot of people."

To learn more about the Pembina Valley group, contact Nickel at [email protected]