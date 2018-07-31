Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

A local man is out nearly $1,000 after a quick-fingered thief helped himself to the victim's debit card with the help of some sleight-of-hand.

Winkler Police report the victim's debit card was stolen while returning to his vehicle earlier this month. The victim was approached by a male who claimed to have found a twenty dollar bill belonging to the shopper. As the victim opened his wallet the suspect abruptly placed the $20 inside.

However, the victim soon realized his debit card was missing and later found approximately $990 in withdrawals were made from his account.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

