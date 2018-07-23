Thousands Push Through Morris Stampede Gates

Despite Mother Nature delivering a rainy start to the Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition, organizers are looking back on another successful year.

Valley Ag Society President, Norm Gautier, said over 26,000 people came through the gates of the Morris event between Thursday and Sunday.

"I think the free gate admission has everything to do with that," he added. This was the second year patrons weren't charged to enter the stampede grounds, increasing visitor numbers by 2,000 over 2017.

Gautier also feels some new Fair activities were a big attraction, and pointed to a zombie-themed escape room. "It was new, it was fresh and it went off really well," he said.

That being said, Gautier feels the biggest draw was the Gathering of Nations in the Indigenous Village.

He did admit the 2.5 inches of rain that fell on Thursday did put a damper on the start of the weekend, making for a sloppy rodeo that day. Ultimately, the rain depleted the race track to the point where officials were forced to cancel the chariot and chuckwagon races on Friday.

All in all, Gautier said it was a good weekend and organizers will build upon the successes of this year when planning for 2019.