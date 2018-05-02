Tips For Surviving A Summer Storm

Mild spring temperatures make spring a good season to check emergency kits in case of a severe weather event.

That's according to Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Natalie Hassell.

"Now's a good time to... think of the next season coming up, where there are significant concerns when it comes to thunder storms, heat, or air quality," Hassell explained.

The main idea is to focus on personal safety. A submitted photo from another 2015 summer storm

"It really does come down to individual safety and preparedness," said Hassell. "The individual or the household is really responsible at that level, only when things get worse might you have the city or municipality or the province getting involved."

Resources include an emergency kit, and what an emergency plan for a household should look like. Important documents should also be in one place.

"An emergency kit is not just a first aid kit," said Hassell, noting it should entail items to keep your family comfortable for 3 days. "It might take that long for authorities to reach you."

An acronym she uses is called ACES, which stands for Awareness, Communication, Escape routes, and Safety zones.

Awareness can include paying attention to the forecast, your surroundings, and the protocols for possible storms in your area. Abnormal behaviour in animals can also be a sign that something is wrong.

Communication involves letting people know where you are going, and how long it will take you.

"Make sure you can charge your cell phone," said Hassell, but don't rely on cell service as your only form of communication.

Safety zones for a thunderstorm usually includes a well constructed building.

"Your vehicle might be appropriate shelter when it comes to lightning. It probably isn't appropriate shelter when it comes to hail or debris and strong wind events."

When camping, avoiding trees, poles and flimsy structures is a good idea. Hassell said trying to find shelter in the middle of the night during a storm can be difficult.

"You should already know where it is you should go," she said.

In case of heavy precipitation, Hassell has tips as well.

"Do not drive through flooded streets or washed out streets. If you have a very large puddle you cannot see the bottom of it when you're driving," Hassel said.

During a hailstorm, Hassell said to find shelter but stay away from windows, doors and skylights. Glass can also be broken by wind debris.

"More specifically in wind situations, either straight-line winds or tornados... we want you in a well constructed building again, but we want you as low down as possible."

Wait out the wind storm in a true basement or an interior space with as many walls between you and the outside.

"It might be a small closet, it might be a washroom with no windows," said Hassell. "If you're stuck outside during a wind event, find a low lying area... you want to be away from the pass of the debris."

A July storm in 2016 flooded a ball diamond in Morden. (Photo taken by Dantin Reimer)When it comes to extreme heat and poor air quality, young people and older people are affected the most, as well as those with pre-existing health conditions. Medication may also effect how your body reacts during these environmental conditions.

"For heat, we want you to be able to cool off... it could be as simple as going to the mall," said Hassell.

In scenarios of poor air quality and heat, it's important to only use an air conditioner with a good filter. Another option is to find a better space where an air conditioner isn't needed.

Lastly, Hassell reminds people to use sun screen and stay hydrated this summer.

For more information on severe weather, click here.