Tolstoi Area Man Facing Multiple Charges After Stolen Property Recovered

Category: Local News

A 28 year old Tolstoi area man faces numerous charges related to stolen property, drugs and firearms.

On Wednesday, April 4th Emerson RCMP recovered a pick-up truck on a property about six kilometres southwest of Tolstoi that had been stolen the day before from the R.M. of Stanley. More stolen items were found inside the truck including computers, cell phones, clothing, a safe and two firearms. The man was also in possession of methamphetamine, and a large amount of Canadian currency.

He has been released from custody with court imposed conditions, and will appear in a Winnipeg courtroom April 25th.

