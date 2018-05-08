Total Fire Ban For Municipality Of Emerson-Franklin, Reeve Urges Residents To Spread The Word

Mental Health Week

The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has implemented a total fire ban for the entire municipality until conditions improve.

Greg Janzen, reeve for the municipality, hopes residents will pass along the message to one another and to visitors in the area.

He said the fire ban is for burning of any kind.

"That's including fire pit, burning barrels, any burning whatsoever, just because it's so dry out there. I know some people are saying that the grass has started to turn green but with all the dead grass underneath... even the green grass is burning now," said Janzen.

Janzen added an accidental fire over the weekend started because someone cutting grass came into into contact with a stone, which sparked a fire.

He also said the Emerson Fire Department has responded to calls almost daily over the past week.

Anyone caught starting an open fire shall be subject to the Penalty Provisions provided for in the by-law. Residents are asked to check the status of the ban on the municipal website or to call the municipal office for updates.

Anyone witnessing an out of control fire situation is urged to call 911.

