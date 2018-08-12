Town Of Morris Council Picks High Speed Internet Option

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Town of Morris council as agreed on a resolution to enter into an agreement with Valley Fiber, a technology firm based out of Winkler.

"Council has been looking at internet options for the community, we don't have great internet in the community," said Mayor Gavin van der Linde.

"What we really like about it is you can pick your speed, and they're going to come into town with the basic upload and download speeds, they'll be 25 megs down 5 megs up, and that'll be guaranteed minimums... but they will have plans going 100 megs up, 100 megs down, if you're willing to pay for it."

Van der Linde said this project will still take some time.

"This will only happen potentially by the end of next year. As Valley Fiber are moving further east... we'll be next on their list," he said.

As for cost, the town will be responsible for some of the infrastructure coming to town buildings.

"Valley Fiber are going to be running fiber optic cable to every home, under the current agreement, and as long as you sign a contract with them... they will do the installation for free. If you come in afterwards, there will be an installation charge."

Another option council had been looking at was a possible internet agreement with the Red River Valley School Division, but decided against this option because it was a more expensive option. "And we would end up managing a lot of it," added van der Linde.

Van der Linde is excited about what this means for future business opportunities.

"For residents as well, but for businesses, there will be no tech limitation as far as internet goes," he said.

