2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Morris town council wants to move forward on expanding its industrial park area.

Mayor Scott Crick says the community has very little land for industrial sale and that situation needs to change in order to encourage growth.

"We've had at least two companies that I'm aware of that have approached the town about available industrial land, and because the town had nothing ready that could be turned over quickly, both of those business interests have moved on from our community."

The town would like to expand its industrial park inside the dike area but would need to purchase it from local landowners who are still farming that property.

"I know town councils in the past have attempted to purchase some of the land within the dike but has not been successful. So, we're just launching the process again for this new council to talk to the owners of the property and see if we can get some property that we'll have available for future industrial development in the community."

Crick says it would be nice to have some property ready to go to accommodate any future industrial inquiries.

"Locating large industrial tenants ... is very, very important to the future sustainability of our community, not just because of their contributions to the tax base, but it would also encourage housing starts, which in turn would also contribute to the tax base."

More Local News

Yellow Vest Protesters Keep Advocating Despite Cold Weather

The Yellow Vest protests have jumped across the pond into Canada, and the Pembina Valley is no exception. Tania Peters, one of the protest leaders, started out spending a few weekends protesting in…

Fabricating Reports Could Result In Charges, Police

Local police are reminding residents that fabricating police reports can result in criminal charges. The Winkler Police Service received a report January 20 of a suspected impaired driver who was…

Anonymous Donors Cut Waiting List For Free Book Program

The timing couldn't be better for Winkler Imagination Library organizers after receiving two large anonymous donations from two separate families. Organizer Joyce Sawatzky says the $10,000 and…

Manitou Home Destroyed In Sunday Evening Fire

Fire on Sunday destroyed a large two-storey home in the heart of the community of Manitou. Pembina-Manitou Fire Department Chief Chris Reynolds says two occupants of the home noticed smoke and…

Province Examining Plum Coulee Police Agreement With Altona

Manitoba's justice minister says the province is examining the police services agreement between Altona and Plum Coulee. The arrangement is scheduled to end on December 31, 2019, based on municipal…

Interest Rates Hold Steady, Though Increase Predicted For July

Don't expect a change in Canada's interest rate anytime soon. The Bank of Canada recently announced they're holding the rate steady at 1.75 percent. Access Credit Union's President and CEO Larry…

Blue Monday Has Arrived

Today is Blue Monday, and it's said to be the most depressing day of the year. Sean MillerHowever, CMHA Central Executive Director Sean Miller stresses it's a myth, started by a travel agency,…

Enbridge To Begin Ramping Down Line 3 Work in Manitoba

The Canadian leg of Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project is nearing completion. The portion of pipeline located north of the International Border runs from Hardisty, AB through Southern Manitoba,…

Pallister Prompting Government Review

Premier Brian Pallister has been spending a lot of time recently in rural Manitoba, and he’s talking like an election isn’t too far away. The Conservatives are busy holding founding and nomination…

Fire Destroys Manitou Home

Fire on Sunday destroyed a large two-storey home in the heart of the community of Manitou. Pembina-Manitou Fire Department Chief Chris Reynolds says two occupants of the home noticed smoke and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login