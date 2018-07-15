Tractor Trek Goes Back To Its Roots

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Tractors crossed the prairies to support the work which goes into mental health.

The 11th year of the signature fundraising event for Eden Foundation, Visit the Villages Tractor Trek's funds will be going towards programs that aid mental health recovery for individuals in the Southern Health region.

"Over the past eleven years, this event has raised over $600,000," says Earl Reimer Director of Development For Eden Foundation.

"The money that has been raised by the drivers is going to the work at the Eden Foundation, it is literally going to that work and there are very generous sponsors who have helped us do this every year."

All of the things that are receiving money are in need of it says Reimer, the renovation of six suites at Enns Courts in Winkler;
new evaluation software and training for Segue Career Options serving both Winkler and Steinbach; mental health promotions project in Morden, Winkler and Steinbach; men’s mental health learning event in Winnipeg; create a Wellness Library of resources in Eden Mental Health Centre, to augment the resources available through the Steinbach office, among other services throughout the Pembina Valley.

The event began and ended in Reinland travelling to several villages along a 74km route.

Tractors were 40 years or older and judged on smoothest running, best self-restored, best restored, quietest running and others decided by the judges along key locations.

The only requirement says Reimer is that the tractor had to maintain a travel speed of 10mph.

This was also a year of remembrance for veteran trekker John Elias who passed away last August.

Elias was enthusiastic for the trek and also took part in the Mennonite Heritage Village Steinbach Tractor Trek, organizers of the trek say his love for tractor trekking was exemplary and it was infectious for us here in the office.

Many of the trekkers have been of older age says Reimer but in recent years that has begun to change.

"Originally it would have been folks who had experience with the particular that they're driving on. The tractors are all 30 years or older so it would be guys who are 40 plus years, but we're finding there is a younger demographic too that are engaged with it."

