Trades Camp Allows Students To Explore Their Options

rrtva tradescamp02 2019 submittedStudents in Welding and Auto Body programs provided mentorship at the camp.

A delegation of grade 8 students interested in pursuing a career in the trades had the opportunity recently to explore future program and career options, thanks to a one-day trades camp hosted by the Red River Technical Vocational Area (RRTVA). Area (RRTVA). 

Last Friday, students from Lowe Farm School, Morris School and Ecole Heritage Immersion in St. Pierre visited the RRTVA welding and autobody programs located at Morris School where they got a tour the facilities and learn about vehicle painting preparation and techniques, and perfect their MIG welding skills while constructing a metal dog. 

A second day of tours and information sessions was planned for this past Monday and would have included more students from across the Red River and Pembina valleys as well as additional schools that play host to various RRTVA programs, however a storm day forced officials to cancel at the last minute. 

In a submitted statement, RRTVA Coordinator Brenda Giesbrecht says the annual Trade Camp is a way for students to broaden their horizons, have meaningful hands-on experiences and develop personal connections with RRTVA teachers. 

The range of training opportunities through the RRTVA opens up in grade 10 at high schools around the region. 

 

