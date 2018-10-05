Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

brian smileyBrian SmileyIt's Thanksgiving in Canada which means our roads will be seeing an influx in traffic. As people drive to and from their family events, MPI's Brian Smiley stresses you should always drive to road conditions so you can arrive safely at your destination.

"People should know that getting behind the wheel after drinking, then texting and speeding, is a death wish," says Smiley.

Smiley notes though the weather is not expected to leave vehicles stranded this weekend, you should definitely have a safety kit in your car. A good kit would include battery boosters, reflectors, and ropes.

More Local News

Vital Signs Reveals One In Three Elderly Women Live In Poverty In Winkler (VIDEO)

It was report card day for the City of Winkler. The 2018 Vital Signs assessment, the second survey of its kind initiated by the Winkler Community Foundation since 2012, was released earlier this…

Accident Near Elementary School In Winkler

Emergency crews including the Winkler Fire Department were called to an accident on Roblin Blvd. Friday morning. No other details are known at this time.

Traffic To Increase Over The Long Weekend

Brian SmileyIt's Thanksgiving in Canada which means our roads will be seeing an influx in traffic. As people drive to and from their family events, MPI's Brian Smiley stresses you should always drive…

Morris Mayoral Candidates Talk Taxes And More During Candidates Forum (VIDEO)

The three candidates vying to become mayor of Morris presented themselves to the community at an all candidates forum Thursday night. All three candidates were given questions regarding residential…

Carr Touts USMCA As Great For Manitoba

The senior federal cabinet minister for Manitoba says the new U.S., Mexico, Canada agreement is getting huge support from the business community in this province. Jim Carr, who is the Minister of…

Improving Economic Growth In Emerson-Franklin Top Of Mind For David Carlson

A longtime resident of Dominion City says improving economic growth is probably the biggest issue facing his municipality. It's one of the main issues that prompted David Carlson to run for reeve in…

Below Normal Temps In Store The Rest Of Fall

As Southern Manitoba heads deeper into fall, a meteorologist with Environment Canada is offering some details on what the next few weeks will look like. "We have a North American Ensemble Forecast…

Manitoba Says No to the Carbon Tax Plan

Premier Brian Pallister announced yesterday that Manitoba will be fighting against the federal government's carbon tax. "We have worked very hard to develop proposals to partner with Ottawa," says…

Don Fehr Seeking Second Term To Build On Council Experience

Don Fehr is hoping for a second term as a Winkler councillor. He says the job is all about advocating for the needs of the citizen. "My platform is continuing to listen to the citizens of Winkler,"…

Area Youth Help Out Their Local Food Banks

Youth across the Pembina Valley canvassed their respective communities Wednesday evening in an effort to fill up the shelves at their local food banks. Officials with the Rhineland and Area Food Bank…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login