Traffic To Increase Over The Long Weekend

Brian Smiley It's Thanksgiving in Canada which means our roads will be seeing an influx in traffic. As people drive to and from their family events, MPI's Brian Smiley stresses you should always drive to road conditions so you can arrive safely at your destination.

"People should know that getting behind the wheel after drinking, then texting and speeding, is a death wish," says Smiley.

Smiley notes though the weather is not expected to leave vehicles stranded this weekend, you should definitely have a safety kit in your car. A good kit would include battery boosters, reflectors, and ropes.