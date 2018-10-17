Transparency Paramount For Morden Council Candidate

When Ray Reidle heard through the grapevine only two councillors were running again for Morden city council, he decided to run.

He believes his skills make him a good candidate for the position. Though he will only be one voice of six Reidle says he will be the people's voice at the council table.

"I think that as a councillor you have to have transparency," says Reidle. "Transparency is important because it means openness, accountability and being honest."

Reidle explains a councillor needs to be able to listen to the people they represent and to answer the questions they have.

"I can promise to hold myself and other members of council accountable for the decisions we make. I will ensure transparency to the community and keep communication at the forefront. Communication between the council, taxpayers, and business owners is the key to building a successful future for our community."

Morden has various recreational facilities says Reidle, however, these facilities need to be expanded to provide opportunities to engage families and their children.

Support for Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) is another thing Reidle would like to see continued.

He believes city council should work with the CFDC to find it a new location to make the centre more visible to those visiting Morden.

Reidle understands the time and effort that goes into the position of the city council. Recently retired, Reidle has the time and support from family and friends to give his all if elected into Morden's leadership.

The other candidates for council include incumbents Doug Frost, and Hank Hildebrand, and newcomers Rich Harries, Garry Hiebert, Jim Hunt, Gordon Maddock, and Nancy Penner.

Municipal elections take place October 24th.