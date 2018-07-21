Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Several signs can be seen down 3rd Ave SE in Altona, asking trespassers to "keep out".

Altona police Chief Perry Batchelor said a provincial law outlines the rules the Town of Altona follows when it comes to trespassers.

"In Manitoba we have what's called the Petty Trespasses Act, there are a few things that people can do if they have other neighbours and folks crossing through their yards," said Batchelor.

He added some people may confuse a well-beaten or commonly used path as public property.

"First of all, your yard is private property, so it's not a right of way," said Batchelor. "The issue comes up where people might say, 'I didn't know I was on private property.'"

Batchelor said talking to the trespassers is one option, and if the conversation becomes a heated, to call the local police department or 911.

"We hope things can be resolved without that really extreme measure being taken," he added.

Another option is to post a sign on your property, which some residents have done.

"Post it, make sure people are aware that it is your private property and you don't appreciate them crossing through your yard, through signage or by verbally telling them."

Batchelor noted there is a fine associated with trespassing as well.

"The Act itself carries a fine of up to $5,000, it actually is fairly stiff and obviously it's there to protect people and their private property," he said.

For more specific information on this Act, visit the Petty Trespasses Act website.

More Local News

Trespassing An Issue In Certain Parts Of Altona

Several signs can be seen down 3rd Ave SE in Altona, asking trespassers to "keep out". Altona police Chief Perry Batchelor said a provincial law outlines the rules the Town of Altona follows when it…

Know These Individuals? Call Winkler Police

Winkler Police Service is looking for help from the public in identifying these two individuals who are persons of interest in an ongoing fraud investigation. If you know who they are, or have…

Rhineland Issues $9 Million Worth of Building Permits for First Half of Year

What turned out to be a slow start for building permits in RM of Rhineland has quickly become a race to beat last year's total. In 2017 approximately $17.4 million had been issued for building…

Neurological Research To Be Conducted In Winkler

Five years ago while conducting research in the Pembina Valley, Dr. Chuck Williams, Ph.D. Clinical, Neuro, and Sports Psychology Consultant, noticed a trend between Alzheimer's and dementia in the…

Morden's Yard Of The Week Program Showcases City's Beauty

Wanting to engage the community and recognize the work residents do on their yards, 'Yard of the Week' was launched in Morden. Created by the Communities in Bloom committee, the program highlighted…

Mural At Morris Bigway Taking Shape (GALLERY)

Just in time for the Manitoba Stampede this weekend, the mural at Morris Bigway Foods is taking shape. While it won't be complete until end of August, owner Pat Schmitke said it's been generating…

New Company Hoping To Tap Into Agriculture And Construction Scene

"This is the first store of it's kind in the country," says Mark Spironello, Battlefield Equipment Regional Manager for Manitoba. He says staff are excited Battlefield Ag West has expanded to the…

Manitoba Hydro Break-In Near Morden

Morden RCMP are asking for public assistance regarding a break-in at a Manitoba Hydro site at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 14. On July 3 RCMP received a report of the break-in. The fence…

Local Aquatic Centres Host Water Safety Acitivites

It was National Drowning Prevention Week from July 15 to 21. Local aquatic centres honoured the week by hosting educational activities open to the public. The Altona Aquatic Centre designated a theme…

Altona Bisons Enthusiastic About New Lights Despite Postponed Game (GALLERY)

The first baseball game under the new lights at Access Field in Altona was postponed last night due to rain. Altona's Access Field Lighting Project was a finalist for a Jays Care Foundation Grant,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login