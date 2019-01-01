Truck Breaks Through Ice On Lake Minnewasta

Morden Police Service is reminding residents to stay safe around Lake Minnewasta.

Officers were dispatched to the lake December 26 after a vehicle had partially broken through the ice. A truck appeared to have been driving along the water's edge close to shore when the tires broke through the ice. The driver was unable to exit the vehicle without falling into the water.

The Morden Fire Department assisted in extracting the vehicle from the lake and no injuries were reported.

Police stress caution when driving onto the ice and remind residents to keep to known areas. "With out up and down temperatures everyone on the ice should be mindful of fragile ice points and, when in doubt, don't take a chance," Sergeant Chris Flook says.