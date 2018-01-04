Truck Purchase Turns Into Fraud Investigation, Winkler Police Report

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

The following is the Winkler Police Service Report for the period o December 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018, as submitted by the department.

The Winkler Police Service welcomed a quiet Holiday Season, opening 96 files during this time period. The following are some of those files.

December 20 – While in the process of conducting a traffic stop, police noted a strong odour of marijuana emanating from inside the suspect vehicle and observed several items of drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle, as well as the passenger, were placed under arrest for Possession of Marijuana. The driver also admitted to police that his driver’s license was invalid. The drug paraphernalia was relinquished and destroyed and both individuals were released without charges, however, the driver of the vehicle was issued a ticket for Drive with an Invalid License.

December 21 – Police were on patrol and observed an oncoming vehicle approaching with a broken headlight. Police stopped the suspect vehicle and upon speaking with the driver noted a strong odour of marijuana emanating from the driver’s breath. The accused admitted to police that he had recently used marijuana and his driver’s license was subsequently suspended for 24 hours. The accused’s vehicle was also towed from the scene.

Police received a report of theft from Mark’s Work Wearhouse regarding three individuals who were suspected to have stolen a large amount of merchandise from the store. This file is still under investigation.

December 22 – Police were contacted by the victim of a fraud who reported that he paid $2000 via email transfers as a down payment on a truck for sale on Kijiji in Alberta. The victim later learned that the truck was not at the given location as stated and the victim was no longer able to reach the seller. This file is still under investigation.

December 23 – Police conducted a vehicle check on a vehicle parked at the Winkler Centennial Library parking lot which resulted in police seizing a small quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle along with the passenger received verbal warnings for Possession of Marijuana.

December 24 – While on patrol police noted a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. Police conducted a traffic stop and upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle police observed that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver admitted to police that he had consumed alcohol prior to the police stop. The driver complied with a demand for a breath sample which resulted in a “Warn” reading. The 22-year-old driver was issued a 72-hour driver’s license suspension and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

December 27 – Police observed a vehicle travelling east on Pembina Avenue in an erratic manner and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. Police noted the odour of liquor coming from inside the vehicle, however, the driver denied that he or any of the passengers had been drinking. The driver agreed to provide a breath sample however he did not provide a proper sample after multiple attempts. The driver eventually refused to make any more attempts and he was subsequently placed under arrest for Refusing Screening Device Demand. The 16-year-old male was later released to his parents on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

December 28 – A victim of a theft reported to police that the wires to a light bar on one of his service trucks were cut and the light bar was stolen from the vehicle while it was parked at his business on George Street. This file is still under investigation.

December 29 – Police were dispatched to a residence on Sunvalley Bay regarding a noise complaint. Police attended and advised the two friends to turn down the music and cease the play fighting. Full cooperation was received from both individuals.

Police were notified that a male had been sleeping in the vestibule of the Rosenort Credit Union ATM. Police attended but the male was no longer at the location and no male matching his description could be located in the area.

Ambulance dispatch requested the assistance of police regarding a possible drug overdose involving a male who had used cocaine the night before and felt like he was going to pass out. Police attended and learned the male was also experiencing paranoia. Paramedics arrived and examined the male and cleared police from the scene.

Police received a report of vandalism that occurred to a vehicle while parked on 10th Street. The damage consisted of scratches on the driver’s side door and the driver’s side mirror was broken.

While on patrol police observed a vehicle travelling with a broken headlight and subsequently performed a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, police noted an odour of liquor in the vehicle as well as the driver’s bloodshot eyes and a bottle of open liquor. The driver agreed to provide a breath sample which resulted in a “Fail” reading. The accused was placed under arrest for Drive Impaired and transported to the Winkler Police Service where he provided two additional breath samples, which resulted in two readings of 50 mg%. The accused, a 19-year-old resident of Schanzenfeld, was issued a 72-hour driver’s license suspension as well as a ticket for Carry Liquor in Vehicle and later released from custody.

Police received a report from a third party of an assault that had taken place between a female and her ex-boyfriend. Police did not receive cooperation from the female victim who refused to provide a statement and withdrew the complaint.

Police received a report from a female who stated she and her daughter had a fight and requested that her daughter be removed from the residence. Police attended and learned that during an argument the daughter threw keys at her mother and also punched her. Police arrested the 16-year-old female for Assault and transported her to the Winkler Police Service. The mother also attended and advised police that she wanted her daughter to return home with her and no longer wanted to press charges. The daughter was released to her mother and they departed together.

December 31 – Police received a report of a Hit and Run that occurred at Stanley Avenue and 6th Street regarding a vehicle that knocked over a hydro pole and then fled the scene. A witness advised police that the vehicle had then travelled to the Winkler Curling Rink parking lot. Police located the suspect vehicle and it’s driver and issued the 20-year-old resident of Roland a ticket for Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident.

While on patrol police observed damage to the cement planters on the median located at the intersection of Rietze Avenue and Main Street. Police noted vehicle fragments at the scene and it appeared as though the vehicle was travelling northbound on Main Street when it over-corrected onto the median. Later that evening police were contacted by the driver who stated he was responsible for the damage and provided his particulars. This file is still under investigation.

January 1 – Police received a report from a female who attended Hi-Way Groceteria and stated that there were three unwanted individuals in her home who had used methamphetamine and were becoming violent. The female did not want to press charges however she wanted the individuals removed from her home. Police attended the residence and learned that the three individuals departed the scene after the complainant left her apartment. The complainant was satisfied that the subjects had left her residence and felt safe staying there. Police could not locate anyone matching their description in the area.

Police were on patrol and noted a vehicle weaving in its lane and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. Police noted that the driver had bloodshot eyes and there was an odour of marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to police that he was in possession of marihuana and was subsequently placed under arrest. Police located and seized a small amount of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia and also observed an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle. The 19-year old received a verbal warning for Possession of Marijuana and was issued a ticket for Carry Liquor in Vehicle.

