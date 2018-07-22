Trucking Community Raises Funds For STARS And Local Family

Truckers took their community support to another level with 'Big Rigs Big Hearts'.

Since its inception, the 6th annual trucking rally has outgrown its original location, moving to the new location at the Southland mall parking lot in Winkler.

Each year the not-for-profit supports a local organization and a local family; Ty Franz was chosen as one of this year's recipients.

Franz suffers from a severe case of Crohn's Disease; he notes some physicians have called it the worst case in Canada.

Between the powerful medication and debilitating pain, Franz enjoys a few hours out of bed each day. On a good day, he eats four bowls of oatmeal. Because of the health issues neither he or his wife Jenny are able to work outside of the home.

STARS Air Ambulance was chosen for the second year in a row, and is a much-needed resource for the community says 'Big Rigs Big Hearts' Committee Chair Karina Bueckert.

Throughout the day people could enjoy food vendors; local entertainment: Dale Maksymic & the 78 RMPS, Ed Wayne, The North Border Band, and the Harvey Allen Ban; and the annual convoy through the city.

154 trucks filled the Southland parking lot, people could check out these rigs and learn more about the life of a trucker.

"You see guys all day, everybody's just got their lawn chairs out sitting by their trucks, and I'm sure talking about trucking," says Organizer Rick Wall. "It's great to see the trucking community come together, where everybody is on the same page that day."

Truckers often get a bad rap with many stereotypes surrounding them, says Bueckert.

She notes 'Big Rigs' is the place for truckers to be appreciated, recognizing them for the work they do in the city and region.

"It's so cool to bring them all together and support them. They support us every day, day in and day out so let's support them a little bit."