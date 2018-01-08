Trudeau Maintaining Popularity Among Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals are more than two years into their mandate and it appears he still has the support of many Canadians.

Brandon University political science professor Kelly Saunders points to a Nanos Research survey which shows the Liberals riding high in the polls with 43 percent support compared to the Conservatives at 29 percent and the NDP at 20 percent.

Saunders said that kind of popularity is surprising.

"There is still that kind of resilience for the Liberal brand and the Trudeau brand in particular given some of the hits Trudeau has taken over the Aga Kahn and flying off on a private helicopter for which he was found in violation of ethics guidelines by the federal ethics commissioner, including all the problems his federal finance minister Bill Morneau has suffered in his disclosure of some of his private assets."

Saunders adds the Conservatives have done a good job in pointing to the Liberals as elitists who are out of touch with middle-class Canadians, however, that pushback has not resonated among many Canadians.

She referred to Trudeau as a Teflon king in which nothing bad seems to stick, and suggested the Prime Minister's high popularity might be connected to the political scene south of the border.

"Politics is always relative, right, and so we can say 'our Prime Minister does seem to be a little elitist who has hoity-toity friends in high places and how can he relate to the middle class, but compared to what's happening down south and all the deep visceral social-political problems that have beset the United States, things aren't so bad here ... and at least we don't have Donald Trump.'"

Saunders added, it appears Trudeau might be getting a pass from Canadians on the ethics issues he's faced because the presidency in the U.S. is so besieged with fundamental problems that are far bigger in scope.