Two Eagles Spread Their Wings At Raptorfest (VIDEO)

Birds have begun their migratory journey North, following the rivers reaching the Pembina Valley. With these birds come predatory birds of prey.

To celebrate the arrival of these animals, and learn about the species which call the Pembina Valley home, hundreds gathered in La Riviere Saturday for Raptorfest explained Organizer Evelyn Janzen.

"Raptorfest is part celebration of the migration of the birds in the Springtime, especially the bald eagles and the hawks. The other part is the awareness of the significance of the Pembina Valley itself in bird management and the ecosystem."

People participated in numerous activities including bird watching, organized hikes, crafts for kids, photography contests, as well as the opportunity learn about conservation and nature at booths run by organizations throughout the region.

Judy Robertson, Zoey Nakata, Evelyn Janzen, Journey, Sawyer, Kennedy and Melissa Wall (residents of Winkler who got to help release an eagle.) and Steve Loney.

Prairie Wildlife and Wildlife Haven bring animals to expose people to animals they wouldn't normally see up close and teach about these species.

These animals are unable to be released into the wild due to injury, or were born in captivity and now are ambassadors for their species explains Wildlife Haven President Judy Robertson.

"Most of them are non-releasable, and they have to be a right temperament. They can't be a highly stressed bird, so if it's non-releasable you have to make sure it's going to be happy in its second life."

One of the biggest attractions of Raptorfest is the release of a raptor back into the wild. Robertson says some even come just for the release.

This year not one, but two bald eagles who had been brought to Wildlife Haven for rehabilitation due to injuries were released back into the wild.

"We try to teach people not just about these particular species but raptors in general. They're just awesome creatures."