Two Recent Vehicle-Bike Collisions Spark Safety Reminder

In the last few weeks two cyclists were injured in Altona.

Altona Police Chief Perry Batchelor said the drivers of the vehicle were at fault both times.

"In both of those situations the cyclist was not at fault, in both cases it was the operator of the motor vehicle who hit the cyclist," said Batchelor.

"That's not to say the cyclist shouldn't be careful out there, we really hope we don't have anything more serious, in both of these collisions there was minor injuries sustained by the cyclist."

He reminds the community to take caution when sharing the road.

"It certainly could be a lot worse, we just want to remind people to use the roads responsibly, share our roads, and let's get through the rest of the summer safely and without any fatalities or serious injuries," said Batchelor.

