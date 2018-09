Morden RCMP received a call concerning a two-vehicle collision at 6:52 pm Wednesday, at the intersection of PTH 32 and Road 9 North.

A motorcycle was travelling northbound when a car turned eastbound onto Road 9 North in front of the motorcycle causing the collision. STARS was dispatched but ultimately stood down.

A 20-year-old male from Plum Coulee was charged with drive carelessly and issued a ticket for $672.

