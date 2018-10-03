U.S. Warning Message Could Appear On Canadian Devices

Manitobans living near the International Border could receive a text message warning from the U.S. government Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be issuing a nation-wide test of it's emergency alert system and wireless emergency alerts around 1:20 PM.

The U.S. Consulate in Winnipeg, Man. says some Canadians within range of the signal of may get the warning on their mobile devices, TV, and radio. Officials stress that no action is needed if you receive the message.